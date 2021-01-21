DWC Partner Joe Nichols Announced as ARA President

ST PAUL, Minn., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Retirement Association (ARA) has named Joe Nichols, ASA, EA, MSPA new President of the organization for calendar year 2021. Joe has previously served as both Treasurer of the ARA, and as President of the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries (ASPPA) in 2016.

"I am privileged to serve alongside such a diverse group of professionals. The ARA Board, like its members, is comprised of third-party administrators, advisors, plan sponsors and actuaries who all adhere to a strict code of professional conduct," Nichols said. "For 2021, the ARA Board will continue its important mission of advocating for the employer-based retirement system which helps Americans save for and achieve a comfortable retirement."

Joe is a Partner and Director of Actuarial Services at DWC - The 401(k) Experts, an industry leader in providing 401(k) plan compliance, defined benefit services, consulting services, and third-party plan administration. At DWC, Nichols works with clients and financial advisors across the country to help design and maintain cash balance and defined benefit plans they offer to their employees.

"There are few people who show the commitment to the retirement plan and actuarial industries that Joe does. He has worked tirelessly for many years to advocate for the employer-based retirement system, for practitioners who serve clients, companies that sponsor plans, and participants who benefit from them," said Adam Pozek, Partner at DWC – The 401(k) Experts. "I am fortunate to have served as an ASPPA and ARA volunteer with Joe and to work alongside him as one of my partners here at DWC."

DWC has a long history with ARA, ASEA, and ASPPA, as many DWC consultants donate their time to serve in leadership roles of local chapters and national committees. Jen Swets (Partner and Director of Consulting Services) is currently on the ASPPA Leadership Council and Adam served as President of ASPPA in 2018 as well as serving as General Conferences Co-Chair and Chair of several Government Affairs subcommittees.

About DWC - The 401(k) Experts: DWC - The 401(k) Experts is a firm providing third party plan administration, compliance and consulting services for qualified retirement plans nationwide. To learn more about DWC - The 401(k) Experts, please visit www.dwc401k.com.

