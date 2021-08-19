DWELLoptimal Taps M MOSER Associates To Inform Design On Hybrid Environments For Corporate Travel

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the country continues to navigate return-to-work realities, questions and concerns abound for businesses that rely on corporate travel. DWELLoptimal Inc (www.dwelloptimal.com), leverages technology to deliver customizable best-in-class, extended--stay and hybrid work solutions, allowing business travelers to be their most productive selves. The firm announced today it has partnered with M Moser Associates (https://www.mmoser.com/en/) as its lead design architect in its pursuit of achieving that goal.

M Moser Associates has a global presence and track record of success completing over 8,000 projects in 45 countries over the past 40 years in business. Their strategy, design, and engineering experts focus on the people that inhabit the spaces they conceptualize.

"We are prioritizing work in the context of this new hybrid model, and M Moser's position as the pre-eminent workplace strategy firm made them the obvious choice to help us design optimal environments for corporate use," said Craig James, Founder and CEO of DWELLoptimal Inc.

"We are excited to partner with DWELLoptimal to implement game-changing optimizations for work | life experience; and to use our holistic design process to create balanced, healthy, high-performance environments where people and organizations can meet and exceed their potential," said Dr. Christine Bruckner, FAIA Director at M Moser Associates.

Enabling Hybrid Work

While the corporate apartment concept has been around for decades, DWELLoptimal stands apart from an increasingly crowded landscape of branded accommodations. Created to optimize the work|live equation for corporations, DWELL places the focus for business travel on one underlying deliverable — productivity.

Equipped with robust workplace, technology, and well-being features, DWELLoptimal tailored environments serve to meet personal and professional needs. It's a formula designed to keep increasingly mobile employees and top performers functioning at a high level.

In the quest for the best and most diverse talent, DWELLoptimal offers corporates an opportunity to use real estate as an attraction and retention tool. "We create secure work|live environments that are designed for high-value employees to actually be valuable," James says. "Why wouldn't you give your employees access to more productive environments?"

About DWELL optimal | Where Business Lives

DWELLoptimal is a real estate technology company that provides a new standard in productivity-focused design for extended stay business travelers. The DWELL platform ushers in new efficiencies for the corporate traveler through technology-enabled, responsive environments that cater specifically to the needs of business. DWELLoptimal provides corporate clients with an integrated software platform for managing utilization, controlling unit environments remotely and allowing employees to tailor elements of their work|live spaces. The DWELL mission is to 'standardize and optimize' corporate extended-stay travel, enabling business travelers to be their most productive selves.

About M Moser Associates

M Moser Associates is a global architecture, design, strategy and delivery firm with more than 1,000 professionals networked across Asia, India, Europe, and the Americas. Since 1981, we have helped transform organizations large and small as they've expanded locally and globally, providing solutions that meet the unique needs of their business and their people.

Today, work happens everywhere, and the purpose of the office and the role it serves for employees is evolving. We believe that now, more than ever, a company's physical workplace is a critical resource for creation, socialization and culture building. At M Moser, we work as one integrated team to align the physical, social and digital elements of your workplace and create healthy, agile and resilient virtual and physical spaces where people can connect, collaborate and do their best work – wherever they may be.

