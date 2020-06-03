DWELLoptimal To Utilize Delos' Stay Well Products For Their Wellness Category

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DWELLoptimal (www.dwelloptimal.com), the corporate extended stay company which enables business travelers to be their most productive selves, today announced its plans to utilize wellness real estate pioneer Delos (www.delos.com) and its Stay Well product line to deliver best in class wellness aspects for business travelers. Stay Well currently offers evidence-based health and wellness features, amenities and programs in hotels nationwide to help travelers maintain their health and well-being.

"In a Post-COVID environment, we can't afford to deliver anything other than a tier-one product in the 'health and well-being' category," stated Craig James, founder of DWELLoptimal. "And from experience, Delos and its Stay Well offering will afford us precisely that."

As the hospitality industry works to address the health challenges ushered in by COVID-19, DWELLoptimal was well-positioned to respond quickly to the "new normal". Founder Craig James spent nearly 5 years working as a senior executive at Delos, the leading wellness real estate company in the field. James' relationship with the Delos founders spans 20 years, and he maintains strong ties to the company. "The short term rental market is a fast growing sector and a viable option to traditional hotel stays, and we are excited to be a part of the DWELLoptimal product deliverable," says Paul Scialla, Founder/CEO of Delos.

A thought leader in business lifestyle, technology, and productivity, DWELLoptimal will look to lead the charge in the creation of optimized extended-stay environments for the corporate traveler. DWELLoptimal believes integration with Stay Well will be a significant advantage in promoting overall health and well-being outcomes for its travelers.

DWELLoptimal was already thoughtfully engineered to promote health and well-being – with intentions such as a 'no touch' check-in process, keyless entry, low-to-no touch integrated groceries, customizable in-unit exercise, and industrial cleaning and sanitization options. The ability to add specific wellness features curated by Delos will round out the wellness offering to corporate clients. Advanced air purification through HEPA filtration and point-of-use water treatments are just two of the many features that will be incorporated from the Stay Well offering.

Stay Well sets a new standard in wellness hospitality, combining medical research with technological advancements in hotel rooms. Stay Well hotel rooms incorporate state-of-the-art wellness technologies to help improve indoor air and water quality, nutrition, sleep patterns and physical comfort, as well as reduce exposure to germs and allergens.

About DWELL optimal | Where Business Lives

DWELLoptimal is a real estate technology company that provides a new standard in productivity-focused design for extended stay business travelers. Unlike most companies currently in the serviced apartment space, DWELL is focused exclusively on business travel on behalf of its corporate clients. DWELLoptimal provides companies with an integrated software platform for managing utilization, controlling unit environments remotely, and allowing employees to customize their live|work spaces.

