Dwelo Launches Smart Submetering Integration with NextCentury Meters

BLUFFDALE, Utah and LOGAN, Utah, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwelo, the provider of smart-home solutions purpose-built for apartments, and NextCentury, the first and only completely cloud-based submetering solution, have announced an integration partnership. This partnership continues Dwelo's mission to give owners and managers more information and control over their communities specifically through increased smart utility management and leak detection and mitigation.

Water submetering is quickly becoming standard for utility management in the multifamily industry. In fact, states like California, Texas, and Georgia require submeters in all new construction projects. Submeter systems capture water data on a unit level. Capturing this data is a win-win for both residents and management staff. Residents win because they can now be billed for their exact water usage which typically results in conservation. Management wins through the ability to monitor and mitigate water leaks with this data.

Non-catastrophic leaks are common in multi-family communities. Examples of non-catastrophic leaks include constantly running toilets, slowly dripping faucets, and leaky pipes in less frequently visited areas like mechanical rooms or crawl spaces. These types of leaks often go undetected for days or weeks, resulting in wasted money – in the form of wasted water – and in some cases, costly water damage or mold.

The following are typical costs that a property could expect to incur due to non-catastrophic leaks and inefficient utility management:

$10 per day for undetected running toilets and faucets.

per day for undetected running toilets and faucets. $10,000 avg. in damage for typical appliance or plumbing leaks.

This integration between Dwelo and NextCentury offers owners, managers, and maintenance, the necessary tools and notifications to significantly mitigate the costs caused by these occurrences.

With Dwelo + NextCentury, property management and maintenance staff will receive notifications in the event that a water leak or water temperatures that could cause freezing pipes are detected. Staff are notified of the community and unit that these events are occurring.

"We believe bringing submetering into the next century is critical to the success of multifamily communities. NextCentury provides owners the ability to bill residents for exact utility consumption while also providing custom reporting and timely alert notifications to managers. Like Dwelo, we aim to give owners more data and control over their communities. This partnership continues our focus on creating the future of submetering, passing tremendous savings back to the owners and adding value for residents." - Mike Clements, CEO at NextCentury Meters

"Partnering with Next Century continues Dwelo's mission of offering managers and owners increased efficiency through access to more data and control of their communities. We are excited to provide sub metering alerts to our customers. Poor utility management can result in costly occurrences that can be better prevented with this partnership with Next Century." - Mike Rovito, CEO at Dwelo

About Dwelo Smart Apartments

Dwelo provides simple, seamless, smart apartments to the owners and managers of multifamily communities. Dwelo connects popular smart devices from Z-Wave, Nest, Kwikset, Yale, and voice platforms like Amazon Echo and Google Home. Dwelo's platform enables residents to enjoy the benefits of a smart home in a rental setting, while helping managers run their communities more efficiently.

About NextCentury Meters

NextCentury is bringing sub-metering into the next century. We develop metering equipment, systems and cloud software that work seamlessly together and provide the easiest installation and maintenance. Take control of rising utility costs by installing a NextCentury Submetering System. Billing residents for their exact utility consumption can ensure your company is recapturing all of the residential utility expense in your community. For more information visit www.nextcenturymeters.com

