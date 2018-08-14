Dwyer Group® Acquires Mosquito Joe®

WACO, Texas, Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwyer Franchising, LLC ("Dwyer Group"), one of the world's largest parent companies of home service brands, has announced the acquisition of Mosquito Joe, the leading franchisor in the mosquito control services industry based in Virginia Beach, Va. This event marks the first acquisition for Dwyer Group since announcing Harvest Partners as its new private equity partner and launches the beginning of a new era of growth for Dwyer Group, now with nearly 3,300 franchisees and 825 associates across nine countries.

"Mosquito Joe's rally cry is 'Outside is fun again,' and we think their service combined with their professionalism and high customer satisfaction marks are the perfect fit for Dwyer Group and our Neighborly offering," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Dwyer Group. "Mosquito Joe is a market leader in this space, and we look forward to continuing to support its growth."

Mosquito Joe is a rapidly growing company in the mosquito control services industry, with 288 active territories across 34 states and the District of Columbia and expansion opportunities to the western United States, Canada and beyond. The Mosquito Joe brand is known for its reliability and exceptional service, making its addition to Dwyer Group's Neighborly brands a seamless transition.

"We are delighted to join one of the most powerful organizations in the industry," said Lou Schager, President of Mosquito Joe. "Our franchise network and customers will benefit from Dwyer Group's vast expertise and extensive resources in the service trades, enabling us to further our expansion."

About Dwyer Group®:

Founded in 1981 and based in Waco, Texas, Dwyer Group is a holding company of 21 service brands and supports franchise organizations under the umbrella brand Neighborly in the United States and Neighbourly in Canada. Neighborly® is a community of experts who repair, maintain and enhance properties united under one platform to better meet the needs of today's consumer. Collectively, these concepts offer customers a broad base of residential and commercial services. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at www.getneighborly.com and www.getneighbourly.ca, respectively. Learn more about Dwyer Group at www.dwyergroup.com.

About Mosquito Joe :

Virginia Beach, Va.-based Mosquito Joe provides mosquito, tick and flea control treatment to residential and commercial customers nationwide. Technicians are trained mosquito control experts dedicated to getting rid of mosquitoes so people can enjoy being outside again. For more information or franchising opportunities, visit www.mosquitojoefranchise.com.

