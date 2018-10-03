ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet Dwypers, the smallest diaper changing kit to hit the market. Designed for busy, on-the-go families, each disposable pack of Dwypers includes a diaper, a 5-pack of wipes, and a changing mat - everything you need for a single change, all in a pouch that fits in your back pocket.

Alison Gordon, inventor of Dwypers and working mother of two small children in diapers, found herself lugging a huge diaper bag every time she left the house. She figured there had to be a better way to get out the door without totally losing her style or sanity.

Dwypers: Pocket-sized diaper kit ready for duty!

Alison put her engineering degree and her own mom experience to work to design her first beta product of Dwypers. After endless hard work, she created a changing kit providing the highest quality diaper, wipes and changing pad and launched Dwypers. She said farewell to her day job and focused on building the Dwypers brand in the hope that her idea for little ones would, one day, help other parents.

Dwypers answers an important need. Moms and dads today carry large diaper bags when leaving the house that include too many (or not any) diapers, a pack of wipes the size of a brick, and a dingy changing pad covered in who-knows-what. Even with all that, parents still find themselves stressed and worried that they've forgotten something important.

Dwypers is small enough to fit in a back pocket, clutch handbag, car console, or stroller caddy, allowing parents to still feel stylish yet prepared for whatever their out-of-home experience may bring.

Each pack of Dwypers includes:

A 5-pack of sensitive skin wipes made of all-natural ingredients.

A poly-backed changing mat to protect your baby from the changing surface.

A diaper designed for sensitive skin, with an elastic waist, wetness indicator, and fabric-like feel.

A disposal bag for sanitary carrying to the closest receptacle.

All components are made in the USA.

Dwypers is currently available in stores or online in 5- and 10-packs. Or take the panic out of preparation by taking advantage of their subscription plan, and you'll receive a 5-pack of Dwypers sized perfectly for your baby each month. Dwypers is now available at dwypers.com, or come meet the founder herself at ABC Kids in Las Vegas October 9 – 12.

