DX.Exchange, Plans to Distribute Total of 1.8M DXCASH Tokens

DXCASH Token Event – Rewarding their Community

DX.Exchange announces the establishment of their digital coin, DXCASH. For the launch of the new cryptocurrency, along with the anticipated PSP, EU regulated crypto exchange, the team will start a campaign (DXCASH Token Event) which has allocated 1.8 million DXCASH tokens (worth $2.7M) to be delivered directly into the wallets of those who have completed the registration process. Each trader can receive up to 10 DXCASH tokens, for completing registration and then participating in extra dynamic and social engagements and earn more tokens.

"Our DXCASH Token Event is a unique opportunity for our community to become an active supporter of our Exchange, participating in a live social engaging competition that will take us all the way through the launch of our live platform immediately after the beta completion", says Amedeo Moscato, COO of DX.Exchange.

With 500,000 pre-registered users, DX.Exchange has attracted much attention due to their marketable business model, of no trading fees. With a membership monthly fee, of 10EUR, the trader can purchase cryptocurrencies with FIAT, trade cryptocurrencies, and convert Crypto back to FIAT.

The DXCASH Token Event is a community driven campaign - the company will provide the traders with the tokens directly after the exchange will go live with the trading platform. The campaign is fun and engaging, and aims to further strengthen the community, by encouraging activity and allowing registered users to earn for their assistance. They can reach 'celebrity status', by completing several challenges, earn tokens by referring a friend or promoting DX.EXCHANGE in social networks.

"From the earliest stages of development, we've had the trader experience at the forefront of our vision," says Daniel Skowronski, Co-Founder & CEO of DX.Exchange. "We're very excited about the launching of our coin, and our DXCASH Token Event is our way of demonstrating not just our appreciation, but also to reward our loyal community."

About DX.EXCHANGE

DX.Exchange is a complete Crypto community and market place licensed by Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). DX.Exchange (Twitter: @DxDotExchange) is committed to providing a transparent and ethical exchange between interested parties, in a P2P environment, with no trading fees. Trader funds and personal data are protected with the most advanced encryption software, as well as the most vigorous cyber security solutions available today. (Follow us on https://t.me/DxDotExchange)

