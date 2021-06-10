DxSherpa Announces Two New Senior Directors to Join Leadership Team for ServiceNow Practice

HOUSTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DxSherpa Technologies, one of the largest pure-play ServiceNow consulting and Implementation Partners, have hired more than 100 employees in the last six months. They are an exclusive and dedicated team of ServiceNow experts with current capacity of 250 consultants. They focus on the objective to achieve 100% growth in capacity and revenue.

DxSherpa has worked with many of the world's leading brands to transform their IT, employee, and customer workflows using Now Platform. Its team of ServiceNow practitioners is driving digital transformation for clients across dynamic range of sectors, including financial services, healthcare, digital media, managed service providers, and public sector.

Furthering the mission to empower customers enabling them to expand business in North America, DxSherpa has appointed Steve McVey and Greg Specht as Senior Director for sales. The two new DxSherpa executives are set to join award-winning leadership team, promising faster growth for the ServiceNow ecosystem.

Greg has served in sales, management, and pre-sales roles throughout his career, offering 30+ years of experience to drive the vision for DxSherpa to be one of the top partners with partnerships in the East region USA. Greg has experience working with large organizations such as CA Technologies and ServiceNow. His ability to inspire and guide clients in their transformation journey through RPA and AI brings about unimaginable business growth.

Steve brings excellent organizational management and sales skills, with a background in the ServiceNow, Process Management, and Integration markets. He will be spearheading efforts to expand our ServiceNow and Robotic Process Automation practice in the West region of USA. Steve has experience working with an Elite ServiceNow partner in USA. His 30+ years of business transformation experience enables him to guide clients to success with ServiceNow.

About DxSherpa Technologies:

DxSherpa Technologies is a ServiceNow Premier Partner, and help clients design and execute end- to-end projects with faster wins in all phases.

DxSherpa's commitment to their clients is to inspire & guide in realizing immediate ROI and ensure long-term success along the entire ServiceNow journey. DxSherpa team uses their expertise in ITIL best practices and automates the business and IT workflows that ensure Continual Service Improvement and help organizations practice effective Service Management.

