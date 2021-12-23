DxTerity Diagnostics Announces "A Safe and Joyful 2022 Program" for Its PCR-Based Covid-19 Test

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to President Biden's urging that Americans go forward with their holiday plans, DxTerity Diagnostics announced today, it is offering a 20% off on its saliva-based at-home PCR Covid-19 test until January 10, 2022, through Amazon.com.

With >99% of results reported within 48 hours of receipt at their lab, DxTerity can provide a convenient at-home solution for holiday travelers and visitors who are finding it difficult to get COVID-19 tests, which are out-of-stock at many locations, or because of long lines and extended wait times for appointments at many clinics.

"Last year millions of Americans were unable to spend the holidays with their family and friends. We want everyone's holidays to be joyous and connected, so while shortages usually mean higher prices, we're working to make COVID-19 testing more available." says Bob Terbrueggen, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of DxTerity Diagnostics.

The DxTerity COVID-19 test is PCR-based which is the gold standard for sensitivity and specificity, and has been verified to detect the new Omicron variant. The test has been FDA emergency use authorized for individuals with and without symptoms of COVID-19.

About DxTerity Diagnostics: DxTerity Diagnostics is an ISO 13485-certified genomics company with a CLIA-licensed, CAP-accredited laboratory based near Los Angeles, CA. DxTerity Diagnostics develops simple, fast, and affordable genomic tests for disease diagnosis and disease monitoring. Please visit www.dxterity.com.

