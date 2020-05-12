DXterity8 Sets New Standard for Application Modernization

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DXterity Solutions announces the launch of DXterity8, a developer's productivity platform that modernizes applications, terminates technical debt and accelerates digital transformation. DXterity8 (DX8) automates code construction and the migration of full enterprise software solutions. Also, DX8 automates the construction of fully hydrated API layers and analyzes, scripts, converts, migrates, upgrades and transforms data sources.

Users can rapidly generate new or rewritten enterprise software. All new solutions include a Core Library, Model Library, Logic Tiers, Web API, Web UI, Unit Tests and Documentation. All code is fully available, extensible and documented.

Nelson Clark, CEO of DXterity Solutions, commented, "With the commercialization of our intellectual property, DXterity8 sets a new standard for software construction. We are excited to offer our platform to enable customers to accelerate their Application Modernization projects. Our software platform, which creates consistent and extensible enterprise solutions in .Net, .Net Core or Java has demonstrated huge project time savings."

DXterity8 represents years of iterative progress and software development experience culminating with this release. Users have achieved productivity gains using this platform on projects such as application rewrites, API generation, new enterprise applications and data base transformations. DX8 also includes DB Analyzer, a powerful feature that analyzes and scores the physical data model. Identifies warnings and potential model errors while providing guided resolutions that improve the quality of the data model.

"We will continue the evolution of solving business problems through software development innovation. Our application development platform empowers people and organizations to turn their ideas into successful business outcomes faster and more reliably than traditional development methods," said Chris Chartrand, CTO & Co-Founder, DXterity Solutions.

Visit https://www.DXteritySolutions.com to learn more.

About DXterity Solutions

DXterity enables and accelerates digital transformation for organizations of all sizes from idea to implementation. With a focus on application and data modernization, our approach saves time and cost as we produce outcomes that deliver exceptional customer experiences and improved operational processes.

