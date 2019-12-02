Dyal Capital Partners Sets Record with $9.0 Billion Fund IV

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyal Capital Partners ("Dyal"), a division of Neuberger Berman, announced the final closing of Dyal Capital Partners IV ("Fund IV") with over $9.0 billion of committed capital. Dyal closed Fund IV on October 31, 2019 and increased the target fund size by over $3.5 billion during the marketing period, as investment opportunities increased and investor interest in the strategy grew. As with Dyal's previous fund, Fund IV was heavily oversubscribed at the final close.

Aggregate commitments across all Dyal funds and co-investment vehicles now total more than $21.6 billion, solidifying Dyal's position as the leading provider of minority equity capital to well-established private equity and hedge fund management companies. Dyal has formed minority partnerships with 41 firms.

Fund IV eclipses its predecessor, Dyal Capital Partners III (PE), as the largest fund ever raised to acquire minority interests in leading institutional private market firms. Fund IV's objective is to provide passive, minority equity capital for building balance sheet capital and enabling leading firms to invest more capital alongside their investors. Ultimately, Fund IV will seek to make investments in approximately 15 private equity firms diversified by asset class, strategy, and geography.

Fund IV has made investments in ten firms to date: H.I.G. Capital, Clearlake Capital Group, HPS Investment Partners, Golub Capital, Bridgepoint, American Securities, HGGC, I Squared Capital, Arcmont Asset Management and Owl Rock. With these transactions, Fund IV has committed approximately 64% the fund's capital.

Commenting on the close, Michael Rees, Head of Dyal Capital Partners said, "As the private equity industry continues to grow and evolve, we want to remain the go-to strategic partner for established firms. We believe that no one else offers our combination of permanent capital, a large and diverse operating team and the experience of customizing bespoke solutions across our partners' capital structures."

Fund IV will be deployed by a global team of 14 investment professionals, including a senior team that has worked together for over a decade. Dyal is more than just a financial partner to alternative asset managers. All of Dyal's partners have access to its 26-person Business Services Platform, an advisory team of industry professionals who support the partners' business objectives in a variety of areas, including capital strategy, product development, talent management, operations, infrastructure, technology, corporate strategy and preferred provider arrangements with third-party service providers.

Fund IV is backed by a global investor base that includes sovereign wealth funds, public and corporate pension plans, endowments, foundations and family offices. Approximately 51% of the capital comes from the Americas and more than a third comes from Asia, reflecting the broad geographic appeal of Dyal's investment strategy.

About Dyal Capital Partners

Dyal Capital Partners, a division of Neuberger Berman, seeks to acquire minority equity interests in institutional alternative asset management businesses worldwide. Dyal Capital Partners was established in 2011 and currently has 41 minority partnerships. For more information, please visit www.dyalcapital.com.

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $339 billion in client assets as of September 30, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.

All information is as of September 30, 2019 unless otherwise indicated and is subject to change without notice. Firm data, including employee and assets under management figures, reflects collective data for the various affiliated investment advisers that are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Firm history/timeline includes the history of all firm subsidiaries, including predecessor entities and acquisitions.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The "Neuberger Berman" name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2019 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

