Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter And Annual Results

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Contract revenues of $750.7 million for the quarter ended January 30, 2021 , compared to $737.6 million for the quarter ended January 25, 2020 . Contract revenues decreased 6.2% on an organic basis after excluding $5.7 million in contract revenues from storm restoration services and adjusting for the additional week of operations during the quarter ended January 30, 2021 as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year.





for the quarter ended , compared to for the quarter ended . Contract revenues decreased 6.2% on an organic basis after excluding in contract revenues from storm restoration services and adjusting for the additional week of operations during the quarter ended as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $45.7 million , or 6.1% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended January 30, 2021 , compared to $44.5 million , or 6.0% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended January 25, 2020 .





, or 6.1% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended , compared to , or 6.0% of contract revenues, for the quarter ended . On a GAAP basis, net loss was $4.2 million , or a loss of $0.13 per common share, for the quarter ended January 30, 2021 , compared to net loss of $11.2 million , or a loss of $0.35 per common share, for the quarter ended January 25, 2020 . Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss was $2.3 million , or a loss of $0.07 per common share, for the quarter ended January 30, 2021 , compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss of $7.2 million , or a loss of $0.23 per common share, for the quarter ended January 25, 2020 .





, or a loss of per common share, for the quarter ended , compared to net loss of , or a loss of per common share, for the quarter ended . Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss was , or a loss of per common share, for the quarter ended , compared to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Loss of , or a loss of per common share, for the quarter ended . As of January 30, 2021 , the Company had cash and equivalents of $11.8 million , borrowings on its revolving line of credit of $105.0 million , $421.9 million of term loans outstanding and $58.3 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due September 2021 (the "Notes") outstanding.





, the Company had cash and equivalents of , borrowings on its revolving line of credit of , of term loans outstanding and aggregate principal amount of 0.75% convertible senior notes due (the "Notes") outstanding. During the quarter ended January 30, 2021 , the Company repurchased 1,324,381 common shares in open market transactions for $100.0 million at an average price of $75.51 per share. As of January 30, 2021 , the Company had 30,615,167 shares outstanding, excluding the dilutive effect of stock options and unvested restricted stock.

Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Contract revenues of $3.199 billion for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 , compared to $3.340 billion for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 . Contract revenues for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 decreased 6.1% on an organic basis after excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services and adjusting for the additional week of operations during the quarter ended January 30, 2021 as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year. Contract revenues from storm restoration services were $14.6 million and $4.7 million for the fiscal years ended January 30, 2021 and January 25, 2020 , respectively.





for the fiscal year ended , compared to for the fiscal year ended . Contract revenues for the fiscal year ended decreased 6.1% on an organic basis after excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services and adjusting for the additional week of operations during the quarter ended as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year. Contract revenues from storm restoration services were and for the fiscal years ended and , respectively. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $311.0 million , or 9.7% of contract revenues, for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 , compared to $299.1 million , or 9.0% of contract revenues, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 . Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 excludes $11.0 million of income before taxes reflecting the net benefit of a contract modification.





, or 9.7% of contract revenues, for the fiscal year ended , compared to , or 9.0% of contract revenues, for the fiscal year ended . Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year ended excludes of income before taxes reflecting the net benefit of a contract modification. On a GAAP basis, net income was $34.3 million , or $1.07 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 , compared to $57.2 million , or $1.80 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 . Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income was $81.4 million , or $2.54 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 , compared to $65.1 million , or $2.05 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 .

Outlook

For the quarter ending May 1, 2021, as compared sequentially to the quarter ended January 30, 2021, the Company expects contract revenues to range from in-line to modestly lower and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of contract revenues to range from in-line to modestly higher. The Company believes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operating results, cash flows and financial condition is uncertain, unpredictable and could affect its ability to achieve these expected financial results.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, the Company may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Comparable GAAP Financial Measures in the press release tables that follow.

Conference Call Information and Other Selected Data

The Company will host a conference call to discuss fiscal 2021 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements include those related to the outlook for the quarter ending May 1, 2021 found under the "Outlook" section of this release. These statements are subject to change. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates and projections. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results for completed periods and periods in the future to differ materially from the results projected or implied in any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The most significant of these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) and include the projected impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business operating results, cash flows and/or financial condition and the impacts of the measures the Company has taken in response to COVID-19, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business and capital plans, business and economic conditions and trends in the telecommunications industry affecting the Company's customers, customer capital budgets and spending priorities, the adequacy of the Company's insurance and other reserves and allowances for doubtful accounts, whether the carrying value of the Company's assets may be impaired, preliminary purchase price allocations of acquired businesses, expected benefits and synergies of acquisitions, the future impact of any acquisitions or dispositions, adjustments and cancellations of the Company's projects, the related impact to the Company's backlog from project cancellations, weather conditions, the anticipated outcome of other contingent events, including litigation, liquidity and other financial needs, the availability of financing, the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash to service its indebtedness, restrictions imposed by the Company's credit agreement, and the other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited









January 30, 2021

January 25, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and equivalents $ 11,770

$ 54,560 Accounts receivable, net 858,123

817,245 Contract assets 197,110

253,005 Inventories 70,849

98,324 Income tax receivable 1,706

3,168 Other current assets 29,072

31,991 Total current assets 1,168,630

1,258,293







Property and equipment, net 273,960

376,610 Operating lease right-of-use assets 63,179

69,596 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 391,807

465,694 Other 46,589

47,438 Total assets $ 1,944,165

$ 2,217,631







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 158,966

$ 119,612 Current portion of debt 81,722

22,500 Contract liabilities 14,101

16,332 Accrued insurance claims 41,736

38,881 Operating lease liabilities 24,769

26,581 Income taxes payable 6,387

344 Other accrued liabilities 120,809

98,775 Total current liabilities 448,490

323,025







Long-term debt 501,562

844,401 Accrued insurance claims - non-current 70,224

56,026 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 38,359

43,606 Deferred tax liabilities, net - non-current 47,650

75,527 Other liabilities 26,572

6,442 Total liabilities 1,132,857

1,349,027







Total stockholders' equity 811,308

868,604 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,944,165

$ 2,217,631









DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited

















Quarter

Quarter

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

January 30,

2021

January 25,

2020

January 30,

2021

January 25,

2020 Contract revenues $ 750,665

$ 737,603

$ 3,199,165

$ 3,339,682















Costs of earned revenues, excluding depreciation and amortization1,2 645,476

633,203

2,641,989

2,779,730 General and administrative3,4 63,898

60,976

259,770

254,590 Depreciation and amortization 43,584

46,615

175,897

187,556 Goodwill impairment charge5 —

—

53,264

— Total 752,958

740,794

3,130,920

3,221,876















Interest expense, net6 (4,651)

(12,620)

(29,671)

(50,859) Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment7 —

(76)

12,046

(76) Other income, net 676

554

8,597

11,665 (Loss) income before income taxes (6,268)

(15,333)

59,217

78,536















(Benefit) provision for income taxes8 (2,073)

(4,144)

24,880

21,321















Net (loss) income $ (4,195)

$ (11,189)

$ 34,337

$ 57,215















(Loss) earnings per common share:





























Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.13)

$ (0.35)

$ 1.08

$ 1.82















Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.13)

$ (0.35)

$ 1.07

$ 1.80















Shares used in computing (loss) earnings per common share: Basic 31,445,075

31,549,417

31,665,183

31,498,474















Diluted 31,445,075

31,549,417

32,090,578

31,821,782

















DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Dollars in thousands) Unaudited































CONTRACT REVENUES, NON-GAAP ORGANIC CONTRACT REVENUES, AND GROWTH (DECLINE) %'s

























Contract Revenues - GAAP

Revenues from storm restoration services

Additional week of revenue as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year

Non-GAAP

- Organic Contract Revenues

GAAP - Organic Growth (Decline) %

Non-GAAP - Organic (Decline) % Quarter Ended January 30, 20219 $ 750,665

$ (5,693)

$ (53,212)

$ 691,760

1.8 %

(6.2) %























Quarter Ended January 25, 2020 $ 737,603

$ —

$ —

$ 737,603































Fiscal Year Ended January 30, 20219 $ 3,199,165

$ (14,587)

$ (53,212)

$ 3,131,366

(4.2) %

(6.1) %























Fiscal Year Ended January 25, 2020 $ 3,339,682

$ (4,716)

$ —

$ 3,334,966









NET (LOSS) INCOME AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA



















Quarter

Quarter

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

January 30,

2021

January 25,

2020

January 30,

2021

January 25,

2020 Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:













Net (loss) income $ (4,195)



$ (11,189)



$ 34,337



$ 57,215

Interest expense, net 4,651



12,620



29,671



50,859

(Benefit) provision for income taxes (2,073)



(4,144)



24,880



21,321

Depreciation and amortization expense 43,584



46,615



175,897



187,556

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization ("EBITDA") 41,967



43,902



264,785



316,951

Gain on sale of fixed assets (819)



(1,094)



(10,026)



(14,879)

Stock-based compensation expense 2,281



1,584



12,771



10,034

Charges for a wage and hour litigation settlement1 2,254



—



2,254



—

Goodwill impairment charge5 —



—



53,264



—

(Gain) loss on debt extinguishment7 —



76



(12,046)



76

Recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets4 —



—



—



(10,345)

Charge for warranty costs2 —



—



—



8,200

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,683



$ 44,468



$ 311,002



$ 310,037

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA % of contract revenues 6.1 %

6.0 %

9.7 %

9.3 %















Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, excluding contract modification10











$ 299,076

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, excluding contract modification % of contract revenues10











9.0 %

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Unaudited















NET (LOSS) INCOME, NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET (LOSS) INCOME, DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE, AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED (LOSS) EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

















Quarter

Quarter

Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year

Ended

Ended

Ended

Ended

January 30,

2021

January 25,

2020

January 30,

2021

January 25,

2020 Reconciliation of net (loss) income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income:













Net (loss) income $ (4,195)

$ (11,189)

$ 34,337

$ 57,215















Pre-Tax Adjustments:













Non-cash amortization of debt discount on Notes 710

5,097

7,441

20,112 Charges for a wage and hour litigation settlement1 2,254

—

2,254

— Gain on debt extinguishment7 —

—

(12,046)

— Goodwill impairment charge5 —

—

53,264

— Charge for warranty costs2 —

—

—

8,200 Recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets4 —

—

—

(10,345)















Tax Adjustments:













Tax impact for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards (255)

255

(497)

1,056 Tax effect from net operating loss carryback under enacted CARES Act8 —

—

(2,631)

— Tax impact related to previous tax year filing8 —

—

—

1,092 Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments (815)

(1,402)

(702)

(4,941) Total adjustments, net of tax 1,894

3,950

47,083

15,174















Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income $ (2,301)

$ (7,239)

$ 81,420

$ 72,389















Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, excluding contract modification10











$ 65,138















Reconciliation of diluted (loss) earnings per common share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share:













GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.13)

$ (0.35)

$ 1.07

$ 1.80 Total adjustments, net of tax 0.06

0.13

1.47

0.48 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share $ (0.07)

$ (0.23)

$ 2.54

$ 2.27















Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding contract modification10











$ 2.05















Shares used in computing Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share 31,445,075

31,549,417

32,090,578

31,821,782















Amounts in table above may not add due to rounding.

DYCOM INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (CONTINUED)

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). In the Company's quarterly results releases, trend schedules, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, it may use or discuss Non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by Regulation G of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company believes that the presentation of certain Non-GAAP financial measures in these materials provides information that is useful to investors because it allows for a more direct comparison of the Company's performance for the period reported with the Company's performance in prior periods. The Company cautions that Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Management defines the Non-GAAP financial measures used as follows:

Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues - contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services, adjusted for the additional week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the quarter ended January 30, 2021 , as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue (decline) growth is calculated as the percentage change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues over those of the comparable prior year periods. Management believes organic (decline) growth is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's revenue performance with prior periods.





- contract revenues from businesses that are included for the entire period in both the current and prior year periods, excluding contract revenues from storm restoration services, adjusted for the additional week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the quarter ended , as a result of the Company's 52/53 week fiscal year. Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenue (decline) growth is calculated as the percentage change in Non-GAAP Organic Contract Revenues over those of the comparable prior year periods. Management believes organic (decline) growth is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's revenue performance with prior periods. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA - net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates.





- net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain on sale of fixed assets, stock-based compensation expense, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods as well as with the performance of other companies with different capital structures or tax rates. Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income - GAAP net (loss) income before the non-cash amortization of the debt discount and the related tax impact, certain tax impacts resulting from vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods.





- GAAP net (loss) income before the non-cash amortization of the debt discount and the related tax impact, certain tax impacts resulting from vesting and exercise of share-based awards, and certain non-recurring items. Management believes Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income is a helpful measure for comparing the Company's operating performance with prior periods. Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share - Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Diluted shares used in the calculation of GAAP loss per common share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss per Common Share for the quarters ended January 30, 2021 and January 25, 2020 exclude common stock equivalents related to share-based awards as their effect would be anti-dilutive.





- Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Diluted shares used in the calculation of GAAP loss per common share and Non-GAAP Adjusted Loss per Common Share for the quarters ended and exclude common stock equivalents related to share-based awards as their effect would be anti-dilutive. Notional Net Debt - Notional net debt is a Non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting cash and equivalents from the aggregate face amount of outstanding long-term debt. Management believes notional net debt is a helpful measure to assess the Company's liquidity.

Management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share:

Non-cash amortization of debt discount on Notes - The Company's Notes were allocated between debt and equity components. The difference between the principal amount and the carrying amount of the liability component of the Notes represents a debt discount. The debt discount is being amortized over the term of the Notes but does not result in periodic cash interest payments. The Company excludes the non-cash amortization of the debt discount from its Non-GAAP financial measures because it believes it is useful to analyze the component of interest expense for the Notes that will be paid in cash. The exclusion of the non-cash amortization from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a consistent measure for assessing financial results.





- The Company's Notes were allocated between debt and equity components. The difference between the principal amount and the carrying amount of the liability component of the Notes represents a debt discount. The debt discount is being amortized over the term of the Notes but does not result in periodic cash interest payments. The Company excludes the non-cash amortization of the debt discount from its Non-GAAP financial measures because it believes it is useful to analyze the component of interest expense for the Notes that will be paid in cash. The exclusion of the non-cash amortization from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a consistent measure for assessing financial results. Charges for a wage and hour litigation settlement - During the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 , the Company incurred a $2.3 million pre-tax charge in the fourth quarter for a wage and hour litigation settlement. The Company excludes the impact of this charge from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results in the current period.





- During the fiscal year ended , the Company incurred a pre-tax charge in the fourth quarter for a wage and hour litigation settlement. The Company excludes the impact of this charge from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results in the current period. Goodwill impairment charge - During the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 , the Company incurred a goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter of $53.3 million for a reporting unit that performs installation services inside third party premises. Management believes excluding the goodwill impairment charge from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results.





- During the fiscal year ended , the Company incurred a goodwill impairment charge in the first quarter of for a reporting unit that performs installation services inside third party premises. Management believes excluding the goodwill impairment charge from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results. Gain (loss) on debt extinguishment - During the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 , the Company recognized a gain on debt extinguishment of $12.0 million in connection with its purchase of $401.7 million aggregate principal amount of Notes for $371.4 million , including interest and fees. Additionally, during the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 the Company incurred a pre-tax charge of approximately $0.1 million for extinguishment of debt in connection with the purchase of $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes for $24.3 million , including interest and fees. Management believes excluding the gain (loss) on debt extinguishment from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results.





- During the fiscal year ended , the Company recognized a gain on debt extinguishment of in connection with its purchase of aggregate principal amount of Notes for , including interest and fees. Additionally, during the fiscal year ended the Company incurred a pre-tax charge of approximately for extinguishment of debt in connection with the purchase of aggregate principal amount of Notes for , including interest and fees. Management believes excluding the gain (loss) on debt extinguishment from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures assists investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and provides management with a consistent measure for assessing the current and historical financial results. Charge for warranty costs - During the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 , the Company recorded an $8.2 million pre-tax charge in the first quarter for estimated warranty costs for work performed for a customer in prior periods. The Company excludes the impact of this charge from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results in the current period.





- During the fiscal year ended , the Company recorded an pre-tax charge in the first quarter for estimated warranty costs for work performed for a customer in prior periods. The Company excludes the impact of this charge from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results in the current period. Recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets - During the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 , the Company recognized $10.3 million of pre-tax income from the recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets in the first quarter based on collections from a customer. The Company excludes the impact of this recovery from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results.





During the fiscal year ended , the Company recognized of pre-tax income from the recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets in the first quarter based on collections from a customer. The Company excludes the impact of this recovery from its Non-GAAP financial measures because the Company believes it is not indicative of its underlying results. Tax impact of the vesting and exercise of share-based awards - The Company excludes certain tax impacts resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards as these amounts may vary significantly from period to period. Excluding these amounts from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a more consistent measure for assessing financial results.





- The Company excludes certain tax impacts resulting from the vesting and exercise of share-based awards as these amounts may vary significantly from period to period. Excluding these amounts from the Company's Non-GAAP financial measures provides management with a more consistent measure for assessing financial results. Tax effect from a net operating loss carryback under enacted CARES Act - For the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 , the Company recognized an income tax benefit of $2.6 million during the first quarter from a net operating loss carryback under the enacted U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. The Company excludes this impact because the Company believes it is not indicative of the Company's underlying results or ongoing operations.





- For the fiscal year ended , the Company recognized an income tax benefit of during the first quarter from a net operating loss carryback under the enacted U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security ("CARES") Act. The Company excludes this impact because the Company believes it is not indicative of the Company's underlying results or ongoing operations. Tax impact of previous tax year filing - During the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 , the Company recognized an income tax expense of $1.1 million on a previous tax year filing. The Company excludes this impact because the Company believes it is not indicative of the Company's underlying results or ongoing operations.





- During the fiscal year ended , the Company recognized an income tax expense of on a previous tax year filing. The Company excludes this impact because the Company believes it is not indicative of the Company's underlying results or ongoing operations. Tax impact of pre-tax adjustments - The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments reflects the Company's estimated tax impact of specific adjustments and the effective tax rate used for financial planning for the applicable period.

Notes

1 During the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, the Company incurred a $2.3 million pre-tax charge in the fourth quarter for a wage and hour litigation settlement.

2 During the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020, the Company recorded an $8.2 million pre-tax charge in the first quarter for estimated warranty costs for work performed for a customer in prior periods.

3 Includes stock-based compensation expense of $2.3 million and $1.6 million for the quarters ended January 30, 2021 and January 25, 2020, respectively, and $12.8 million and $10.0 million for the fiscal years ended January 30, 2021 and January 25, 2020, respectively.

4 During the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020, the Company recognized $10.3 million of pre-tax income from the recovery of previously reserved accounts receivable and contract assets in the first quarter based on collections from a customer.

5 The Company incurred a goodwill impairment charge of $53.3 million during the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 for a reporting unit that performs installation services inside third party premises.

6 Includes pre-tax interest expense for non-cash amortization of the debt discount associated with the Notes of $0.7 million and $5.1 million for the quarters ended January 30, 2021 and January 25, 2020, respectively, and $7.4 million and $20.1 million for the fiscal years ended January 30, 2021 and January 25, 2020, respectively.

7 During the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, the Company purchased $401.7 million aggregate principal amount of its Notes for $371.4 million, including interest and fees. The purchase price was allocated between the debt and equity components of the Notes. Based on the net carrying amount of the Notes, the Company recognized a net gain on debt extinguishment of $12.0 million after the write-off of associated debt issuance costs. The Company also recognized the equity component of the settlement of the Notes.

During the quarter ended January 25, 2020, the Company purchased $25.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.75% Convertible Senior Notes due September 2021 (the "Notes") for $24.3 million, including interest and fees. The purchase price was allocated between the debt and equity components of the Notes. Based on the net carrying amount of the Notes, the Company recognized a net loss on debt extinguishment of $0.1 million after the write-off of associated debt issuance costs. The Company also recognized the equity component of the settlement of the Notes.

8 For the quarter and fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, the provision for income taxes includes $0.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of income tax benefit for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards. Additionally, for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021, the Company recognized an income tax benefit of $2.6 million during the first quarter from a net operating loss carryback under the enacted CARES Act. For the quarter and fiscal year ended January 25, 2020, the provision for income taxes includes $0.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively, of income tax expense for the vesting and exercise of share-based awards. Additionally, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020, the provision for income taxes includes $1.1 million of income tax expense related to a previous tax year filing.

9 The Company has a 52/53 week fiscal year. The fiscal year ended January 25, 2020 contains 52 weeks, while the quarter and fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 contains an additional week of operations. The Non-GAAP adjustment for the additional week of operations is calculated for the quarter ended January 30, 2021 as (i) contract revenues less (ii) contract revenues from storm restoration services (iii) divided by 14 weeks.

10 During the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020, the Company entered into a contract modification in the second quarter that increased revenue produced by a large customer program. As a result, the Company recognized $11.8 million of contract revenues for services performed in prior periods, $0.8 million of related performance-based compensation expense, and $1.0 million of stock-based compensation. On an after-tax basis, these items contributed approximately $7.3 million to net income, or $0.23 per common share diluted, for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020. These amounts are excluded from the calculations of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Common Share for the fiscal year ended January 25, 2020.

SOURCE Dycom Industries, Inc.