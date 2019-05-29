Dycom Industries, Inc. To Participate in Deutsche Bank's 10th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today it will participate in Deutsche Bank's 10th Annual Global Industrials & Materials Summit at the Westin Chicago River North in Chicago, IL on June 5, 2019. Presentation materials shared at the conference will be made available in the "Events and Presentations" section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com until Friday, July 5, 2019.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include project management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

