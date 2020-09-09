Dycom Industries, Inc. to Participate in the 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced that its senior management will participate in the 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Presentation materials shared at the conference will be made available in the Events and Presentations section of Dycom's Investor Center website at https://ir.dycomind.com until Friday, October 16, 2020.

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities. For more information, visit https://dycomind.com.

