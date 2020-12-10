Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Size Worth $8.4 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dye sublimated apparel market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.4 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing popularity of customized designer apparel with digital printing and photo works on clothes is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The entertainment industry is also contributing to the market growth. Dye sublimated apparel with a specific printed quotation and studded design are also gaining popularity.

Key suggestions from the report:

The T-shirts product segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2019

Small format heat press was the leading printing technique segment in 2019. The segment is estimated to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment accounted for the highest market share of more than 68% in 2019

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to lead the market over the forecast years

Read 97 page research report with ToC on "Dye Sublimated Apparel Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (T-shirts, Leggings), By Printing Technique (3D Vacuum, Small Format Heat Press), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dye-sublimated-apparel-market

Over the past few years, the e-commerce sector has grown by leaps and bounds owing to increasing Internet penetration in various economies, mainly in Asia Pacific countries. The emergence of non-banking players in the payment industry has further facilitated this growth. Retailers worldwide are venturing into online retail as numerous consumers in both emerging and developed countries prefer virtual marketplaces to purchase products.

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2019. China is one of the key markets in the region and is the largest producer and exporter of textiles and apparel in the world. Increasing awareness about the latest fashion trends and the growing popularity of these apparel continue to support product sales in the region. The market is largely fragmented, with both domestic and international players sharing the space. Merger & acquisition and new product development are the key strategies deployed by market players to gain a higher market share.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dye sublimated apparel market on the basis of product, printing technique, distribution channel, and region:

Dye Sublimated Apparel Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

T-shirt



Leggings



Hoodies



Golf Shirts



Others

Dye Sublimated Apparel Printing Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Small Format Heat Press



Calendar Heat Press



Flatbed Heat Press



3D Vacuum Heat Press

Dye Sublimated Apparel Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Offline



Online

Dye Sublimated Apparel Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



The U.S.



Europe



Germany





The U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa



South Africa

List of Key Players of Dye Sublimated Apparel Market

Gildan

Under Armour Inc.

HanesBrands Inc.

Royal Apparel

Bella+Canvas

dasFlow Custom Athletic Apparel

Oasis Sublimation

Wooter Apparel

Renfro Corporation

Augusta Sportswear Brands

