Dyfed-Powys Police Is First UK Force to Roll Out Axon Fleet 2 In-Car Video System

The Axon Fleet 2 in-car cameras are the first of their kind in the UK and allows Dyfed-Powys police officers to download vital video evidence directly via a wireless system. The video evidence is ingested straight into Axon's digital evidence management system, Axon Evidence (Evidence.com). The system is designed to free up hours of police officer time, with instant digital upload rather than hours spent downloading and burning onto discs to store footage as potential evidence. Other benefits of Axon Fleet 2 include:

High-definition video system with wide field of view, zoom, infrared camera for the back seat and wireless microphone integration

Axon View XL, an intuitive mobile data terminal app for quick tagging, uploads and more on the fly

Ability to efficiently categorize, play back and share all video alongside other digital files on Axon Evidence (Evidence.com)

Multi-cam playback, for reviewing up to four videos, including body-worn and in-car footage, at the same time

Best-in-class install times and quick remote troubleshooting

Compliance with privacy regulations

"The introduction of in-car video within our fleet here at Dyfed-Powys Police means that officers now have yet another pair of eyes at scenes of road traffic collisions and other incidents, live time evidence of motoring offences and evidential footage during pursuits," says Catherine Davies, Project Manager for the introduction of Axon Fleet 2 at Dyfed-Powys Police. "This technology further improves accountability for us as a service and helps to protect our officers during often vulnerable times, when transporting prisoners and patrolling our many, many miles of road alone."

To learn more about Axon Fleet 2 visit: https://www.axon.com/products/fleet-2 .

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps law enforcement become smarter and safer. Our mission is to protect life. Our technologies give law enforcement the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of an officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 371,100 software seats booked on the Axon Network around the world and more than 217,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at https://www.axon.com.

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., and Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. Axon, Axon Evidence, Axon Fleet 2, Axon View XL, the Delta Logo, and Protect Life are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit https://www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.

Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Axon_US

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors

Please visit http://investor.axon.com/ , https://www.axon.com/press, https://twitter.com/Axon_U S and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

CONTACT:

Carley Partridge

PR and Communications Manager

Press@axon.com

SOURCE Axon

Related Links

http://www.axon.com

