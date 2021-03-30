Dymatize Celebrates PEBBLES Cereal 50th Birthday with Limited Edition ISO100 PEBBLES Birthday Cake Protein Powder

The ISO100 PEBBLES Birthday Cake Protein Powder delivers a sweet, indulgent flavor that every dessert lover craves. Each easy-mixing and fast-digesting serving has 25 grams of high-quality protein, staying true to the award-winning nutritional profile ISO100 fans have come to expect.

"At Dymatize, we are always looking for fun, innovative flavors for our high-quality protein powders while still making sure we support fitness goals and a healthy diet," said Priya Kumar, Dymatize Director of Marketing. "With every sip of our PEBBLES Birthday Cake protein powder, athletes can enjoy a bowl's worth of flavor straight out of a shaker bottle."

Just like all ISO100 flavors, the ISO100 PEBBLES Birthday Cake protein is loaded with muscle-building amino acids to encourage muscle recovery and is formulated using the same multi-step purification process to meet high-quality standards. With ISO100, supporting fitness goals means offering plenty of flavor possibilities, and this new flavor gives fans even more reasons to celebrate.

"2021 marks the 50th birthday of PEBBLES cereal, and there's nothing more festive than birthday cake," said Leah Broeders, head of Partnerships & Licensing at Post Consumer Brands. "We love that we get to share this celebratory PEBBLES Birthday Cake flavor with athletes through our partnership with Dymatize."

The ISO100 PEBBLES Birthday Cake Whey Protein offers two sizes, 1.6 lb. and 5 lb. tubs, and will be available for purchase at The Vitamin Shoppe in early April 2021, with other nationwide retailers following one month later.

For more information about the ISO100 PEBBLES Birthday Cake Whey Protein, visit Dymatize.com/Pebbles50 or to learn more about other exciting PEBBLES birthday surprises, visit PostPebblesCereal.com.

About Dymatize

Dymatize is committed to bringing athletes the most innovative and effective sports nutrition products available anywhere. With real science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Dallas, Texas, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers across all major product forms, including ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders and nutrition bars, and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

About PEBBLES™ cereal

PEBBLES™ cereal is a timeless breakfast classic that families have enjoyed for 50 years. Launched in 1971 after Post secured licensing rights from Hanna-Barbera, PEBBLES™ cereal was the first brand ever created around a TV show character. One of the most revered cartoons of all time, "The Flintstones" aired on prime-time television from 1960 to 1966, and the characters have returned in countless specials and films. The cereal was named for Fred and Wilma Flintstone's daughter Pebbles. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit postpebblescereal.com .

About Post Consumer Brands

Post Consumer Brands is a business of Post Holdings Inc., formed from the combination of Post Foods and MOM Brands in May 2015. Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands today is the third largest cereal company in the United States, with a broad portfolio of products spanning all segments of the category – from iconic household name brands and value ready-to-eat cereals to natural/organic and hot cereal varieties. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make better happen every day. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

THE FLINTSTONES and all related characters and elements copyright and trademark Hanna-Barbera. (s21)

