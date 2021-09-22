Dymicron® Wins 2021 Best New Spine Technology Award from Orthopedics This Week for the Triadyme® - C Artificial Cervical Disc

The 13 th Annual Spine Technology Award is voted on by a highly accomplished panel of spine surgeons and recognizes exemplary and innovative technologies developed to improve spine care. The award is graded on originality, clinical relevance, the likelihood of improving patient outcomes, cost-effectiveness and if the surgeons judging would use the technology.

"We are honored to receive the 2021 Spine Technology Award in recognition of Triadyme–C and our vision of creating an orthopedic implant which virtually eliminates the risks of wear debris for the lifetime of the patient," said Alan S. Layton, Chairman and CEO of Dymicron. "We thank Orthopedics This Week and the distinguished panel of spine surgeons for their consideration of Dymicron, which is a tremendous acknowledgement of the hard work and dedication of our employees and the support of our investors."

About Triadyme® - C

The Triadyme-C is a motion preserving cervical artificial disc made of polycrystalline diamond, one of the most robust and durable materials known to mankind. As a result, the Tri­adyme-C produces virtually no detectable wear, minimizing the risk of any wear debris-related complications, ensuring performance for the lifetime of the patient. The Triadyme-C's patented Tri-Lobe design mimics the natural kinematics and motion of a normal disc.

About Dymicron

Dymicron is a privately held, innovative medical device company based in Orem, Utah which has developed a breakthrough, next generation total disc replacement system for the cervical spine - Triadyme-C, with a uniquely engineered, proprietary material that virtually eliminates wear debris and facilitates an MRI-friendly design which mimics the natural motion of a normal disc. To learn more, visit http://www.dymicron.com/

CAUTION: ­Triadyme-C is not available in the US

