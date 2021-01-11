Dynabook Adds 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Mobile vPro® Processors to Portfolio of Professional Grade Laptops

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., a leading provider of professional-grade laptops, today announced the addition of the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Mobile vPro® Processors to the Portégé® X30L-J and Portégé X40-J laptops, Intel® Evo™ vPro® Platform to the Portégé X30W-J and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor with Intel® Iris® Xe to the Tecra® A30-J.

"Expanding our portfolio of laptops to include 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Mobile vPro® Processors demonstrates Dynabook's commitment to delivering leading-edge business laptops with the latest performances, security and manageability capabilities," said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Portégé X30W-J

As a gravity-defying 13-inch convertible with an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor, the Portégé X30W-J is a heavyweight in performance and now available with an Intel® Evo™ vPro® Platform. This ultralight 2-in-1 convertible laptop provides the premium benefits of a laptop with the agility of a tablet. Pricing for the Portégé X30W-J starts at $1,549.99 (MSRP). More information available at https://us.dynabook.com/computers-tablets/laptops/Portege/X30W.

Portégé X30L-J

Now available with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Mobile vPro® Processor options, the hyper-light 13-inch Portégé X30L-J provides effortless mobility with unparalleled durability all within a compact magnesium chassis weighing just 906 grams1. The laptop is available for purchase with a starting price point of $1,329.99 (MSRP). More information available at https://us.dynabook.com/computers-tablets/laptops/Portege/X30L-J.

Portégé X40-J

Featuring a mystic blue, aluminum-based design, the Portégé X40-J is a premium 14-inch professional laptop that provides an uncompromising blend of style, all-day productivity and modern features, including an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Mobile vPro® Processor. Pricing for the Portégé X40-J starts at $1,299.99 (MSRP). More information available at https://us.dynabook.com/computers-tablets/laptops/Portege/X40-J

Tecra A30-J

Now equipped with an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Mobile Processor and Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics Engine, the Tecra A30 delivers a modern computing experience for seamless integration into any-sized corporate infrastructure. The Tecra A30-J is a thin and light laptop featuring a 13.3-inch display and weighing 2.65 pounds1. Pricing for the Portégé A30-J starts at $1,049.99 (MSRP).

More information available at https://us.dynabook.com/computers-tablets/laptops/tecra/A30.

Dynabook will offer featured configurations of these four laptops or users can customize the laptop's processor, memory, storage, screen and security options via the Dynabook's BTO program. These laptops will be available at us.dynabook.com or from Dynabook's network of resellers.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now wholly-owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

