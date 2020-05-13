Dynabook to Offer 10th Gen Intel Core vPro Processors on Portégé X Series and Tecra A Series Laptops

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., today announced the availability of the new 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors with vPro® technology on the company's premium Portégé® X Series (X30-G, X30L-G, X40-G & X50-G) and performance Tecra® A Series (A30-G & A40-G). The addition of the Intel vPro® platform powered 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors deliver better overall system performance, faster data compression, stronger security and faster Wi-Fi bandwidth. Dynabook will begin shipping these laptops with the vPro® platform by the end of the second quarter this year.

"The new 10th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processors are built to power the next generation of computing innovation which our Portégé® X Series and Tecra® A Series represent," said Phil Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "By incorporating the latest generation of Intel® commercial processors, Dynabook will deliver business solutions with technologies to address new and emerging challenges for IT and users."

The Intel vPro® platform powered 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors deliver the performance, connectivity, and manageability solutions to help keep employees productive. With integrated Wi-Fi 6, better performance especially on power-hungry applications and Intel® Active Management technology, employees can stay connected, productive and in the flow with minimal interruptions.

Portégé X30L-G (Starting MSRP $1,373.99)

Weighing in at a physics-defying 1.92 pounds1, the Portégé® X30L is the world's lightest 13.3-inch laptop with a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor2. This go-anywhere Windows 10 Pro laptop is packed with performance, including Wi-Fi® 6 support3, USB-C™ and an energy-efficient, high-brightness 13.3-inch IGZO display4. Dynabook wrapped the Portégé X30L in a stylish Onyx Blue magnesium alloy shell for strength and durability while data is secured with face or fingerprint biometric authentication options.

Portégé X30-G (Starting MSRP $1,329.99)

At 2.3 pounds1 and 15.9mm thin, the 13.3-inch Portégé X30 is packed with tons of convenient features for maximum productivity and security. The ultraportable Portégé X30 offers blistering-fast solid-state drive storage, and modern Wi-Fi® 6 connectivity to handle the most demanding tasks. Designed with deep integration between hardware, software and identity protection, including an optional IR face recognition camera and fingerprint reader, the Portégé X30 is a Windows 10 Secured-core PC,5 making it one of the most secure Windows devices available. This contemporary laptop ensures an additional level of privacy with the integration of a Webcam Privacy Shutter to guard against privacy invasion. To expand the data, display and power functionality, Dynabook configured the laptops features two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support. These ports pair perfectly with the company's Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock and Dynabook USB-C™ Dock solutions.

Portégé X40-G (Starting MSRP $1,299.99)

Weighing just 2.76 pounds1 and measuring an ultrathin 16.9mm, this contemporary 14-inch laptop incorporates all of today's in-demand productivity and security features. The Portégé X40 offers blazing-fast solid-state drive storage, DDR4 memory and modern Wi-Fi® 6 connectivity to handle the most challenging computing tasks. A Windows 10 Secured-core PC, the Portégé X40 is designed with deep integration between hardware, software and identity protection, including an optional IR face recognition camera and fingerprint reader. Also featuring a Webcam Privacy Shutter and optional Dynamic Privacy Screen Technology to guard against prying eyes and privacy invasion, the Portégé X40 is one of the most secure Windows devices available. The laptop includes two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, which teams perfectly with the company's Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock and Dynabook USB-C™ Dock devices.

Portégé X50-G (Starting MSRP $1,399.99)

At just over 3 pounds and measuring an ultrathin 17.6mm, the Portégé X50 houses a 15.6-inch anti-glare TruBrite™ IGZO display with Webcam Privacy Shutter. With a sleek and stylish magnesium alloy shell, this premium desktop-replacement laptop offers a selection of powerful features including ultra-fast solid-state drive storage and new Wi-Fi® 6 connectivity to handle any computing task with ease. The Portégé X50 delivers ensures the highest level of security through the adoption of an optional IR face recognition camera, fingerprint reader and a full suite of hardware and software protection to meet the requirements of a Windows 10 Secured-core PC. For data, display and power functionality, the Portégé X50 offers two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support. These ports pair perfectly with the company's Thunderbolt™ 3 Dock and Dynabook USB-C™ Dock solutions.

Tecra A30-G (Starting MSRP $449.99)

Featuring a 13.3-inch display and weighing 2.65 pounds1, the Tecra A30-G is the thinnest and lightest A Series laptop to date in the Dynabook portfolio. Boasting Wi-Fi 6, SSD storage and USB-C connectivity, the Tecra A30 offers modern businesses the tools they need to thrive, while a variety of powerful security features, including Dynabook's proprietary BIOS, TPM 2.0, optional integrated face and fingerprint biometric authentication, TPM 2.0 and optional smart card reader, keep employees and their critical business data protected.

Tecra A40-G (Starting MSRP $399.99)

Weighing in at a mere 3.24 pounds1 and measuring 19.9 mm thin, the Tecra A40 is the perfect balance between performance, portability and screen size. Housed in a compact form factor, the 14-inch, thin-bezel display of the Tecra A40 is available in either HD, Full HD or Full HD with touch delivering vibrant and clear image quality. This business laptop also features a full-size, backlit, spill-resistant keyboard along with complete collection of full-size ports, including USB-C, HDMI®, two USB 3.2 Gen 1, microSD™ slot and Gigabit Ethernet to maximize productivity in the office and on the road. Incorporating a textured, slip-resistant chassis and a battery life rating of up to 13 hours6, Dynabook designed the Tecra A40 to endure the typical workday rigors of the modern professional on a single charge.

These six Dynabook laptops all undergo the U.S. Military (MIL-STD-810G) standard testing methodology, which includes military-grade altitude, drop, dust, extreme temperatures, humidity, shock and solar radiation to demonstrate the strength and durability of the laptop. For additional piece of mind, Dynabook backs each these laptops with it +Care ServiceSM warranty7 with On-Site.

+Care Service℠ warranty with On-Site is Dynabook's new, premier standard warranty which delivers a unique level of service flexibility for the organization's customers. Designed to keep businesses moving forward, the new warranty is available on these six laptops. +Care Service warranty is available for three-years on feature configurations and four-years on Build-to-Order (BTO) models. In addition to multi-year warranties, Dynabook customers get access to the organization's service and support network. This new standard warranty offers Technical Phone Support, Depot Repair, Carry-In, On-Site and Customer Replaceable Parts. Dynabook +Care Service warranty helps businesses boost productivity, cut downtime and reduce IT costs.

Dynabook designs, engineers and rigorously tests its Portégé X Series and Tecra A Series laptops in dedicated Dynabook facilities to deliver greater peace of mind and reliability. Dynabook will offer configurations of these laptops or users can customize the laptop's processor, memory, storage, screen and security options via the company's BTO program. These laptops will be available at us.dynabook.com or from the company's network of resellers in June.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly-owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a majority-owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technology have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now affiliated with Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

© 2020 Dynabook Americas, Inc. All product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

1. Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected. 2. World's First. Based on 13" laptops with 10th Generation Intel Core U Series processor as of January 5, 2020. 3. Wi-Fi 6. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) WFA certification is not yet available. Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Module will be delivered as a pre-certified solution. 4. Display. The IGZO display is only available on the Full HD configuration. 5. Windows 10 Secured-core PCs. Requires a specific configuration to the meet Microsoft's Windows 10 Secured-core PCs requirements. 6. Battery Life Rating. (Notebook) Measured by MobileMark® 2014 for models preinstalled with Microsoft® Windows 7 or Windows 10. Benchmark rules for MobileMark® 2014: Wireless connectivity = On, Predefined updated workloads. Details of MobileMark® 2014 testing protocols are available at www.bapco.com. MobileMark is a U.S. registered trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation.

Rating is for comparison purposes only, and does not indicate the battery life that will be obtained by any individual user. Actual battery life may vary considerably from specifications depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings and features utilized, as well as the natural performance variations produced by the design of individual components. The battery life rating is only achieved on the select models and configurations tested by Toshiba under the specific test settings at the time of publication and is not an estimate of a system's battery life under any conditions other than the specific test settings.

After a period of time, the battery will lose its ability to perform at maximum capacity and will need to be replaced. This is normal for all batteries 7. Warranty. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit www.support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

