Dynamic Communities Continues Upgrades to Community, Event Technologies Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dynamic Communities had begun forming relationships with technology disruptors in pursuit of a more robust and responsive community platform on which community members could more easily share, learn, and grow. In the coming months, the member platform will transition to a sleeker, more modern interface on the Verint enterprise collaboration and community software platform. Benefits of Verint include mobile responsiveness, a fully customizable interface with content relevant to each unique user, partner-focused content accessibility, a robust and searchable content library, and special interest group (SIG) community options, including manufacturing, distribution, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and more.

"After an extensive search and vetting process, we are thrilled to share Dynamic Communities' strategic plans to enhance the user experience for our entire global community. In particular, our investment in the Verint software platform will enable us to offer greater value to user and partner members through 24/7, year-round access to online community resources," said Robert Schwartz, CEO of Dynamic Communities. "We are committed to providing more opportunities for continuous collaboration, education, professional development, and business growth to all members, whether in-person or virtual."

Upgraded Event Experiences

In May, Dynamic Communities rolled out Bizzabo, in partnership with Kaltura, two of the industry's leading virtual event management platforms. This virtual experience solution will enable Dynamic Communities to offer live webcasts, real-time chat, networking opportunities, question-and-answer sessions, and other robust engagement tools designed to make virtual events valuable, educational and memorable.

The flagship events for Dynamic Communities, Community Summit Europe, Community Summit North America and Community Summit Australia, have also undergone significant upgrades to accommodate the transition from in-person to virtual events.

Dynamic Communities will continue to build on the momentum of these technology investments by introducing Map Your Show (MYS) to Community Summit Australia attendees. This platform, in conjunction with Bizzabo, offers a mobile-responsive design and 24/7, real-time feedback that enables partners and members to access content and comprehensive profiling from a digital platform. These solutions allow Dynamic Communities to offer virtual attendees a more curated and personalized event experience.

Those attending Community Summit North America later this year have the option to attend the event in-person in Nashville or virtually. To accommodate this new hybrid attendance model, Dynamic Communities will roll out another software upgrade in vFairs. vFairs allows technology partners to create unique personas and also offers content collaboration and sharing between members, partners, and prospects – without requiring a physical presence in the Expo Hall.

Dynamic Communities has been working diligently to better understand the needs of the global community over the last 18 months and is proud to offer members a more fulfilling experience despite the changes inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, members will also be able to experience a refreshed digital presence from Dynamic Communities, featuring a modernized website and a continued commitment to offering exceptional value for memberships, event attendance, and partner opportunities.

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is the world's largest community provider for users and partners of top technology solutions. Powered by a combination of content grounded in real-world experience, signature events, and expert-driven education at a global scale that can't be found anywhere else, Dynamic Communities is committed to creating opportunities to develop and engage all community members. The extended network that has been created by Dynamic Communities and its global membership works together to collaborate, develop, and support individuals and the organizations they serve; solving everyday technical challenges and advancing business innovation. www.dynamiccommunities.com

