Dynamic Communities Defines Reorganization And Announces Aaron Back As Part Of New Leadership Team

The reorganization of Dynamic Communities is the result of an events based organization that has struggled, as so many others in the space have, per the inability to open physical events throughout the year due to Covid-19.

"These shifts are hard on the team at Dynamic Communities," said CEO John Siefert, who recently joined the company in September, "as valued colleagues like CRO, Paul Alley, HR Director Anna O'Loughlin-Johnson and VP of Marketing, Jenna Knoblauch, have decided to move on and pursue new career endeavors. Simultaneously, Covid-19 has forced us to part ways with a team of talented event systems, marketing, sales, support and programming professionals who represent best of breed in the physical event world."

The result finds Dynamic Communities saying goodbye and thanking multiple employees for their incredible efforts as it centers on a future core team of developers led by CTO Steve Arend, a Customer Success team led by recently promoted VP Of Business Operations Tricia Mallett and welcomes Michael Konstas as interim CFO, Phil Goodstein as CMO and Aaron Back as the Decision Acceleration Community Director leading content & connections through the platform.

The Decision Acceleration Community, which debuted featuring the Summit North America channel of more than 500 videos captured from the virtual event in October, enables a user to choose the user groups, content themes, vertical markets, products and more to create their personalized digital content feed. As the platform evolves through Q4 2020, the community will expand beyond the Summit North America channel, introducing new content per user group, user profile pages (public & private), partner profile pages, Local User Group pages, forums and more under Back's leadership.

"Buoyed by tens of thousands of users in our traditional Local User Groups and even more in our online forums, DAC will create an entirely new opportunity for our users to have personalized and curated digital experiences, discuss and define issues, questions and ideas on our forum message boards and enable the opportunity for users around the world to publish blogs, podcasts, videos and more to reach peers in the platform," Siefert continued.

Built from the ground up by the new Dynamic Communities development team, the DAC will feature 60% of its content totally open and available to anyone on the internet to view as a guest (non curated experience) or as a subscriber (by personalizing their content feed), 30% will be exclusively available to Community User Group members and 10% will be pay-to-view through the Dynamic Communities Academy. Based on users status as a subscriber, member or Academy customer, all of this content can be saved to their "community bookshelf" in their unique private user profile page.

"As users migrate from the traditional user group forums to the DAC, we will have a human and automated concierge approach led by the User Group Content Team and newly defined 'Success' teams focused on onboarding Local User Groups and individual users by creating their public and private profiles, setting up their publishing rights and much more," said Tricia Mallett, VP of Business Operations. "We are also creating a Partner Success group that will be working with ISV and platform providers who have the ability to join DAC through complete and lite memberships that include profile pages, the ability to publish contextually relevant content, activity triggers and more."

"While we are enthused about this next phase of Dynamic Communities, it would not be possible without the incredible innovation, legacy and effort of all the talented people who have called this company their 'job' over the last decade and a half–we thank and salute all of you, and hope for an opportunity to work together again in the future as we all get through the impact Covid-19 has had on the events world," said Siefert.

