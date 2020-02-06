Dynamic Energy Announces Sale of 11.2 MWs of Solar-Plus-Storage Projects to Amp Energy

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC announced today the sale of two solar-plus-storage projects to Amp Energy, a global renewable energy infrastructure manager, developer and owner, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Together, the two ground mounted projects comprise 11.2 MW DC and include 10.3 MWhs of battery energy storage systems. The sale of the assets closed in December 2019. Construction and commercial operation are expected to occur in 2020. Dynamic Energy will perform the design, engineering, procurement and construction of the systems.

"It has been great work with Amp Energy on the sale of these projects," said Brett Thibodeau, President of Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC. "Our two companies are aligned in our missions to accelerate the transition to a clean energy economy. We are pleased with the results of our work in Massachusetts and applaud the DOER and other policymakers for their efforts in creating a strong market for solar development that ultimately benefits citizens as well as the environment."

"The Dynamic Energy team continues to prove itself as a first-class developer and EPC and the results of that were shown again in this transaction," said Jared Donald, SVP and Head of USA for Amp Energy. "This set of projects adds to our existing 2020 Massachusetts solar-plus-storage SMART portfolio that now totals 27 MW DC with 35 MWh of energy storage, all of which is integrating our proprietary AmpX transactive-ready aggregation management platform which combines autonomous system control, predictive analytics and advanced forecasting."

This asset sale comes on the heels of Dynamic Energy's successful development and disposition of more than 30 MW DC of solar assets in the Massachusetts market in the prior year. In total, Dynamic Energy has successfully developed more than 50 MW DC of solar photovoltaic projects as part of the Commonwealth's SMART program.

In 2018, Dynamic Energy was awarded approximately 40% of the Massachusetts SMART program RFP in the National Grid utility territory. With an average system capacity of 5 MW AC , the projects were developed in partnership with a multitude of landowners benefiting from the value solar can bring to underutilized property. The systems are expected to serve Massachusetts residential and commercial energy consumers through the State's community solar program.

About Amp Energy

Amp is a global developer of flexible clean energy infrastructure. We develop, own and operate clean energy assets both behind and in-front of the meter. Our solutions, managed by technology-enabled risk management tools allow us to provide dispatchable, affordable and resilient clean power to enhance system reliability and security for our customers and the grid. Based in Canada, with operations in North America, Japan, Indian and Australia, our international team brings deep expertise and thought leadership to every aspect of the energy industry. At Amp, we power change. For more information, please visit www.amp.energy

About Dynamic Energy Solutions, LLC

Dynamic Energy is a full-service solar energy provider that brings together the diverse expertise needed to design, finance, build and maintain projects to meet the needs of commercial, industrial and institutional customers. With an in-house team that includes professional engineers, project managers, and master electricians, Dynamic Energy creates high-quality projects that reduce customer expenses, improve operating efficiency, provide an attractive return on investment and achieve sustainability goals. For more information, please visit www.dynamicenergy.com.

