Dynamic Upstate Partnership Between Workplace Supplier, Brewery and Laboratory Providing FDA-Registered Hand Sanitizer to Essential Businesses and General Public

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenville Office Supply (GOS), a single-source supplier for janitorial products and workplace needs, in partnership with Parimer Scientific and Birds Fly South Ale Project (BFS), recently debuted locally-produced and FDA-registered hand sanitizing gel available for purchase at https://gos1.com . Originally produced and distributed in March 2020 for hospitals and essential businesses in response to COVID-19, GOS is thrilled to offer the sanitizer to the public during this pandemic.

GOS leads marketing and business strategy, as well as order the fulfillment, ecommerce, and distribution infrastructure to support product launch. Parimer, a medical and chemical service laboratory located in Easley, SC, manufactures, refines, tests and bottles the ethanol provided by Birds Fly South, a Greenville craft brewery.

The partnership produces 60 liters of gel hand sanitizer daily, equivalent to 250 8oz bottles. Unlike other national breweries and companies now creating an 80% liquid alcohol sanitizer, this product is the same as popular, name-brand gel hand sanitizers. Only FDA-inspected and FDA-cGMP compliant facilities, such as Parimer, can make the pure, FDA-approved gel version.

The product idea took shape in early 2020 when McLain Scales, Director of Janitorial and Facility Sales for GOS, connected with friend Richard Pace, PhD, Owner and Principal Scientist at Parimer, to discuss solutions to address business challenges and operational gaps presented by COVID-19 shutdowns. With skincare manufacturing supply chains interrupted due to product demand, GOS couldn't provide sanitizing products for essential customers. Given the surplus of beer at BFS that couldn't be sold during lockdown, and Parimer's scientific knowledge and distilling equipment, producing a high-quality sanitizer was a natural progression for these Upstate companies.

GOS is the Southeast's leading supplier of workplace needs, including janitorial and office supplies, furniture, breakroom essentials, and promotional products. For over 50 years they've provided quality office products to clients nationwide, along with price matching and free, next-day delivery. Learn more about GOS at https://gos1.com.

