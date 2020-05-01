DYNAMICS, LLC Announces the Release of Go4Me2.com with Free Doorstep Delivery for Essential Items from Top Retailers

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DYNAMICS, a full-service technology company specializing in the promotion of businesses via the internet, is proud to announce the launch of Go4Me2.com, a service that has essential items delivered to the customer's doorstep.

Due to the current stay-at-home orders, simple shopping trips have become complicated. Go4me2.com's goal is to ensure the safe delivery of retail products to those in need during the pandemic. The official launch date for Go4Me2.com is May 1, 2020, PST, 10:00 a.m. PST.

DYNAMICS

Consumers will be able to visit Go4Me2.com and pay to have items brought to their doorstep from essential businesses, as well as non-essential businesses that are allowed to provide online ordering. Every transaction processed through Go4Me2.com is backed by DYNAMICS' 100% refund, plus an inconvenience fee in the event that an order is not successfully completed. Las Vegas residents get free delivery from top retailers. All purchases earn loyalty points - 10 points for every $1 spent.

DYNAMICS has an intense application process for pickup drivers. Candidates go through a five-step process, which includes a full background check, active vehicle registration, current insurance, valid driver license and a rigorous aptitude test.

Go4Me2.com was created by Bill Stewart, Manager of DYNAMICS.

About DYNAMICS

DYNAMICS' framework for online businesses has been used in dozens of retail environments and has been responsible for over 3 million successful orders and over $150 million in revenue for its customers. The company's new delivery component has empowered businesses to adapt through innovation during these times of economic uncertainty. Bill Stewart, manager, has been responsible for DYNAMICS' growth in Atlanta, Georgia, Las Vegas, Nevada, Los Angeles, California and Puerto Rico and has made DYNAMICS a viable technology provider in five markets.

DYNAMICS maintains an A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau and has for over a decade. It is DYNAMICS' commitment to customer satisfaction and its principals of honesty, integrity and respect that have contributed to the growth of the company.

