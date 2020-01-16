Dynanet First US Small Business to Achieve CMMI V2.0 Maturity Level 5 Rating
Jan 16, 2020, 14:00 ET
ELKRIDGE, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynanet successfully completed an independent benchmark appraisal of its software development practices using the new Version 2.0 (V2.0) of the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The ISACA CMMI Institute confirmed the appraisal team's findings that Dynanet fully met all 150 best practices in the V2.0 model with no weaknesses identified and rated the organization Maturity Level 5 (ML5). Dynanet is only the third organization and first small business to receive a ML5 rating in the U.S. under the V2.0 model. According to Sean Peay, Dynanet CEO and President, "We have held ISO 9001 certifications and CMMI ratings since 2009. Receiving an ML5 rating is a major milestone on our performance improvement journey that demonstrates our relentless pursuit of quality in the products and services we deliver to our customers." Dynanet's Director of Process Improvement, Mike McEwen, added that "Customers such as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) are already seeing value in the quantitatively-managed performance baselines and statistical models we implemented in 2019 as part of our transition to high-maturity best practices." The Software Quality Center (SQC) helped Dynanet establish those practices and led the recent appraisal.
"Dynanet becomes one of the very few companies appraised on the new CMMI DEV V2.0 Model, at Maturity Level 5. Dynanet has seen tangible, statistically significant improvements with the continued institutionalization of CMMI best practices. This is a major milestone and assures Dynanet's customers of our continued focus on performance excellence using the best of best practices," Dynanet CTO Peter Anih.
CMMI® is a capability improvement framework used by the best companies of all sizes across many industries. Five of the "Fortune World's Most Admired Companies" had at least one organizational unit with an active CMMI® rating and the Fortune #1 or #2 company in 13 different industries used CMMI®. Over 10,000 organizations in 106 countries have used CMMI® to improve their capabilities and performance. Only 11 percent of all reported appraisals in 2018 resulted in a Maturity Level 4 or 5 rating. An ML5 rating means Dynanet continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and needs, and applies quantitative techniques to understand its results.
Dynanet was established in 1995 to deliver exceptional information technology engineering and management services to state and federal governments. At the time, our company's initial focus was on providing IT infrastructure services. Since then, not only has our workforce increased but our services have expanded to fit the needs of the industry. Our mission is to provide system integration services in order to solve complex business problems. We create responsive solutions in the areas of Agile Application Development, Robotic Process Automation, System Engineering, Public/Private/Hybrid-Cloud Infrastructure Operations and Management, Program Management, and Blockchain Enablement. While we understand there is no one-size-fits-all approach, we ensure that you have contact with our key personnel that provide superior knowledge in their technical approaches and solutions. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.
