Dynarex Corporation Showcases Extensive Line of Premium Medical Solutions

Getting to Know the Dynarex Line

Dynarex will be showcasing its extensive line of premium homecare supplies, disposable products, and durable medical equipment at the Medtrade West conference in Phoenix Arizona, which takes place April 4-6 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Dynarex is proud to participate in this renowned trade show, which attracts thousands of home medical equipment providers, home health care professionals, and manufacturers of home health care products and technology. Special savings will be available on a variety of Dynarex products. Free Medtrade West passes are available at https://bit.ly/3tffTHB.

Representatives from Dynarex will be on hand at Booth #829 to help customers navigate the company's wide-ranging selection of products to determine their specific needs. "At Medtrade West, customers have a unique opportunity to explore Dynarex products in person," said Mr. Roberts. "Our representatives will be there to provide attendees with the detailed education and information they need to find the solutions that suit them best."

Providing specialized education is right in line with the company's signature training program—Dynarex University—which offers customized product trainings and educational workshops led by product specialists. "One of the features that makes Dynarex unique is that we equip customers with detailed product information, insight, and expertise from top industry experts – all aimed at helping distributors build their business success though stronger relationships," Mr. Roberts said.

The Dynarex Difference

Across every market segment and throughout every product category, Dynarex remains committed to delivering outstanding customer care, as Mr. Roberts explained. "Our guiding principle 'We Care Like Family' stands for our dedication to delivering outstanding quality and customer service. This principle has been at the heart of our business philosophy for more than 50 years—and it guides all we do each and every day."

About Dynarex

Dynarex is a leading medical supply company providing premium medical products and durable medical equipment at exceptional value — for an unparalleled one-stop shopping experience. Founded in 1967, Dynarex's guiding principle "We Care Like Family" exemplifies the outstanding customer service that sets the company apart in the marketplace. Today, Dynarex continues to expand its footprint with warehouse locations throughout the United States and distributor partners in all 50 states as well as Canada, the Caribbean Islands, Central America, South America, and the Middle East.

To learn more visit dynarex.com or call 1-888-DYNAREX (1-888-396-2739). Follow us on facebook.com/DynarexCorp, twitter.com/dynarexcorp , linkedin.com/company/dynarex-corporation, and instagram.com/dynarexcorp .

