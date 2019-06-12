Dynata Announces Pattie Qing Pan as New Head of Marketing

DALLAS, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, announces the appointment of Pattie Qing Pan as Executive Vice President, Marketing. Pan has an extensive background in brand strategy and activation, demand generation, global communications, and public relations. In this role, she will lead Dynata's marketing strategy as it continues to leverage its first-party data solutions across the entire marketing services continuum.

Prior to Dynata, Pattie was Vice President, Global Marketing at Mastercard where she supported the company's key growth initiatives driving end-to-end lifecycle marketing, from strategy and value proposition, to execution of integrated content marketing campaigns. Prior to Mastercard, Pattie's experiences span from Fortune 500 technology companies and financial services to technology startups. She has held numerous marketing positions with Tyco, Honeywell, The Dow Chemical Company, and 3M.

Gary S. Laben, CEO, Dynata, commented, "Pattie is an accomplished marketer with a proven track record of building global brands through data-driven marketing, making her a natural addition to our leadership team. As Dynata continues to advance its position as the world's leading provider of permissioned, first-party data, Pattie's experience and creativity will build on that progress as we begin our next phase of growth."

About Dynata

Dynata is one of the world's leading providers of first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its core first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing spectrum, from market research to marketing and advertising. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.dynata.com.

