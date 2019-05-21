Dynata Organizes for Future Growth

DALLAS, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, is pleased to announce that it has aligned the company to provide greater value to customers, partners, and stakeholders. Dynata's recent strategic mergers and acquisitions, new brand identity, and organizational realignment, have established the scale and capabilities necessary to become the world's largest and most reliable permission-based, first-party data provider.

Dynata Solutions

Data-driven marketers and advertisers understand that first-party data adds enormous value across marketing channels, digital and offline, as they make business decisions on a global, enterprise scale. To expand its first-party data throughout the marketing services continuum, including media, advertising, CRM, and activation, as well as to accelerate innovation within its current portfolio of global products, the company has established a new unit named Dynata Solutions.

Hugh Davis, former Co-Founder of Reimagine Holdings Group, recently acquired by Dynata, will lead the new unit, as President, Dynata Solutions. Davis will drive the business strategy and development of a comprehensive array of first-party data solutions, incorporating the benefits of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning to create robust automated and self-service data solutions.

Customer Experience

In the Americas region, Dynata has realigned its sales and operational units into a new, integrated structure designed to provide an enhanced customer experience and deliver long-term growth. The holistic customer service approach is more closely aligned with customer needs and reflects Dynata's increased focus on supporting its customers with a world-class experience.

Keith Price, former Co-Founder of Reimagine, has been named President, Customer Experience, Americas and will lead Dynata's efforts to create and implement a best-in-class customer experience for its customers in the Americas. This includes consistent delivery of high-quality data, modern data analysis technology, and seamless delivery of insights to empower customers to make quicker, more informed business decisions for better results.

"With the scale that has been created from the Research Now/SSI merger, in addition to the added capabilities from the recent Reimagine acquisition, we are strategically positioned for future growth," said Gary S. Laben, CEO, Dynata. "The creation of Dynata Solutions will accelerate product innovation to meet the data-centric marketing needs of our clients, and greater alignment around our customers in the Americas will enable us to improve execution and increase efficiency for their businesses."

About Dynata

Dynata is one of the world's leading providers of first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its core first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing spectrum, from market research to marketing and advertising. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.dynata.com.

