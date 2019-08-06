Dynata Ranked Among Top 3 Most Innovative Data & Analytics Companies in 2019 GRIT Top 50 Report

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, has been ranked among the top three most innovative Data & Analytics Providers in Greenbook's GRIT Top 50 Report. This is the first time such a category has been included in the report, which is considered a leading benchmark of the market research industry's top innovators.

"We are honored that our efforts to develop industry-leading solutions and services using the power of our unparalleled fully-permissioned first-party data have been acknowledged by the industry in the GRIT ranking for the most innovative data and analytics providers," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. "On our journey to build the world's largest first-party data and insights platform, we continue to develop solutions to help our customers solve their top business challenges."

Dynata was recognized as a leader in four other categories, reflecting the company's unrivaled global reach, fully-permissioned first-party data and solutions, and proprietary technology. These categories include: Technology Provider, Full/Field Service Agency, Qualitative Research Provider, and Emerging Player.

The 2019 GRIT Top 50 uses an aggregate of responses from market research suppliers, clients, and insights professionals across 1,847 companies globally. Because this list is based on responses from industry peers, Greenbook considers it a good proxy for business growth, a useful snapshot for strategic planning, and a key metric used to assess a company's position in the marketplace.

Dynata is the world's largest brand-agnostic first-party data and insights platform.

