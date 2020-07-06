Dyndrite Welcomes Additive Industry Veteran Stephen Anderson as VP of Business Development

In his new role Mr. Anderson will be engaging with existing and prospective customers looking for a new paradigm in software for additive manufacturing. His over 20 years of experience driving both software and hardware requirements for the industry will enable his work with customers to take full advantage of the advanced hybrid geometry tools, GPU-based processing and Python scripting available within the Dyndrite 3D geometry kernel.

"At Dyndrite we aim to get the best-of-the-best in the industry and Stephen is one of those," said Harshil Goel, CEO and founder, Dyndrite. "We've been excited about Stephen since our very first meeting at AMUG, over three years ago. There he challenged us to impress him - we're happy to see we made the grade. Having someone of Stephen's caliber on the team means Dyndrite can be confident of its planned growth trajectory across the industry, as well as better serve our European and UK customers."

Stephen's more than 20 years of additive manufacturing software and business development experience brings a new level of insight to the company. Most recently he was AM Business Development Manager (USA) for Renishaw - a global leader in the manufacture of metal AM Laser Powder Bed Fusion systems and software. Prior to that he worked as Renishaw Group Software Director where he managed delivery of much of the group's software portfolio across its industrial metrology and healthcare product lines.

"Dyndrite's mission to bring additive software into the current decade, to dramatically improve the working lives of designers and engineers in the market and to significantly improve print quality, automation and throughput, is something the entire industry has long needed," Commented Stephen Anderson. "I am proud to be working alongside this visionary team of experts."

Stephen Anderson obtained his doctorate from the University of Lancaster, UK in 1993 and worked at the University of Bristol, UK in research, prior to pursuing his career at Renishaw in 2000.

About Dyndrite:

Dyndrite provides the core 3D geometry kernel that delivers unprecedented performance, portability, scalability, and repeatability for additive manufacturing OEMs and ISVs building next generation solutions. Dyndrite's mission is to enable production-grade additive manufacturing by helping partners incorporate GPU-native processing, Python scripting tools and seamless CAD-to-print applications. Dyndrite is partnered with additive industry leaders through its Developer Council to enable advanced solutions for their customers. Investors include Google's AI-focused Investment Fund and former Autodesk CEO Carl Bass. The company, which was founded in 2015, is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit: www.dyndrite.com

