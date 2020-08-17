Dynegy and Comp-U-Dopt Partner to Provide Technology Access to Chicago Students

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With just a few weeks until the start of the new school year, 1,000 students from Chicago's 10th Ward are getting computers provided by Dynegy and Comp-U-Dopt. On Aug. 21, during two distribution events, pre-selected families will receive laptops, free of charge, at contactless drive-thru events. To qualify, families must have at least one student enrolled in a 10th Ward school or a recent 2020 10th Ward high school graduate.

WHEN: AUGUST 21, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. WHERE: George Washington High School, 3535 E 114th St., Chicago, IL 60617 INTERVIEWEES: 10th Ward Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski-Garza;

Kaia Dutler, Comp-U-Dopt Executive Director, Chicago and Northern Illinois On the afternoon of Aug. 21, a second distribution event will take place: WHEN: AUGUST 21, from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. WHERE: George Washington High School, 3535 E 114th St., Chicago, IL 60617 INTERVIEWEES: U.S. Congresswoman Robin Kelly;

State Senator Elgie R. Sims;

State Representative Marcus Evans

"I am truly humbled by Dynegy's generosity and its recent investment into 10th Ward students," said Susan Sadlowski-Garza, alderwoman for Chicago's 10th Ward. "We can't achieve true equity in education until our students are equipped with the tools they need to be successful. Students and parents deserve access to technology. Our partnership with Dynegy and Comp-U-Dopt is a step closer in bridging the digital divide."

The refurbished laptops, purchased by Dynegy, include the Windows 10 operating system, two years of technical support, and information on free and low-cost internet options, all furthering efforts to bridge the digital gap for Chicago students.

Brad Watson, Dynegy's senior director of community affairs, said, "As a trusted electricity provider to the greater Chicago area, Dynegy has a long-standing history of supporting educational programs and strengthening the communities we serve. We know this school year will have its challenges but accessing your schoolwork shouldn't be one of them. We want these children to be successful, and our hope is that these computers will give families a greater sense of confidence and peace of mind, knowing they can better navigate online learning."

According to the Pew Research Institute, 46% of low-income families lack access to a computer at home. With supply chain delays and the global demand for devices at an all-time high, Comp-U-Dopt's mission to provide technology access and education to underserved youth is needed now, more than ever.

"Through this partnership, we are not only supporting distance learning, but giving entire families the ability to access other support resources previously beyond reach," said Megan Steckly, Comp-U-Dopt CEO. "Our mission, to provide technology access and education to underserved youth, has become more critical than ever during this time."

About Dynegy

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

About Comp-U-Dopt

Comp-U-Dopt is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2007 with a mission to provide technology access and education to underserved youth. To date they have distributed over 17,000 devices to students in need and delivered over 100,000 hours of technology education. Each year they serve 3,000-plus young people from economically disadvantaged families providing computers and quality STEM and workforce focused afterschool programming. They have programs in Chicago, Dallas, Galveston, Houston, and Washington D.C. www.compudopt.org

