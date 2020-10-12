Dynegy Donates $50,000 to Fund STEAM Programming at the Chicago Urban League

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced a $50,000 donation to the Chicago Urban League, aimed at ensuring access to quality education. The donation will directly fund the Chicago Urban League's Youth Services Center (formerly the Center for Student Development), which offers services and programs to help students thrive academically and, ultimately, professionally.

"In this moment, we must acknowledge that fundamental building blocks – like a good education – are out of reach for too many people. As a corporation, Vistra is determined to be part of the solution," said Curt Morgan, president and CEO of Vistra. "Vistra and our team at Dynegy are fully committed to strengthening the communities we serve. For us, that means driving inclusion, promoting equity, and investing in the organizations that serve as a springboard for the next generation of diverse, American leaders."

Dynegy's donation will advance the Chicago Urban League's STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, and math) programs, which prepare middle school through college students to compete in a growing global economy.

"Our programming engages youth in hands-on applications of science, technology, engineering and math and helps many of them see themselves on a path to a STEAM career though exposure, equity, and access," said Karen Freeman-Wilson, president and CEO of the Chicago Urban League. "Dynegy's generous donation directly contributed to our ability to serve more youth through our virtual STEAM camp this summer and will continue to support our programming over the current academic year."

Dynegy's donation is part of a $10 million commitment from Dynegy's parent company, Vistra, to support organizations that grow minority-owned small businesses, enhance economic development, and provide educational opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds. Serving nearly 5 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is the largest competitive residential electricity provider in the country and is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S.

About Dynegy

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

About the Chicago Urban League

Since 1916, the Chicago Urban League—through collaborative community, corporate and civic relationships—has helped people find jobs, secure affordable housing, enhance their educational experiences, and grow their businesses. We are passionate advocates for economic and social equity for Black families and communities. In FY2019, our Youth Services Center served more than 1,300 middle school through college-age youth. Visit www.chiul.org and follow us on Twitter at @ChiUrbanLeague and Facebook at @ChicagoUrbanLeague.

