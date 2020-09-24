Dynegy Selected to Power Chicago's Iconic Willis Tower with Wind Energy

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynegy today announced that it has entered into a multi-year partnership with Chicago's iconic Willis Tower to provide 100% renewable electricity to the Tower.

"Sustainability is a top priority as we transform Willis Tower into a market-leading work environment," said David Moore, senior vice president and portfolio director, EQ Office. "Our partnership with Dynegy is one of the many ways we're continuing our commitment to co-creating sustainable experiences in and around Willis Tower, and we're proud to further EQ's mission of making smart, green choices that improve the space around us."

The contract with Dynegy ensures that 100% of Willis Tower's electricity comes from wind power via renewable energy credits and also ensures that costs to tenants remain consistent. The deal was signed as the 110-story urban destination undergoes the biggest restorative project in its history. As part of the transformation, EQ has made significant energy, sustainability and comfort upgrades throughout the building, leading Willis Tower to achieve the U.S. Green Building Council Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification. Willis Tower is the largest building in the U.S. to have earned this prestigious ranking.

"For Dynegy, understanding this customer's bold commitment to sustainability and its sweeping vision for the future was key to developing business solutions, and ultimately, a partnership," said Gabe Castro, senior vice president of business markets for Dynegy. "Dynegy is proud to power the historic Willis Tower and serve the millions of people who work and visit there each year, and to provide clean, reliable electricity to the businesses and tenants of this Chicago landmark."

In addition to powering Willis Tower, Dynegy is also the Official and Exclusive Energy Provider for the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field. The company understands the unique operational needs of buildings that draw visitors on this scale and is committed to creating tailored solutions that work for each of its customers.

About Dynegy

For over 30 years, Dynegy has helped millions of Americans throughout the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest power their homes and businesses. Dynegy delivers simple, price-protected electricity plans for residential, municipal aggregation, commercial and industrial customers alike. Dynegy is committed to the communities it serves and gives back through local partnerships. Visit dynegy.com for more. Dynegy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST).

About Willis Tower

Located at 233 S. Wacker Drive in the heart of downtown Chicago, Willis Tower is an urban destination and state-of-the-art workplace that welcomes prominent businesses ranging from law firms to large airline corporations to insurance companies. Standing 1,450 feet and 110 stories tall, Willis Tower has the region's most breathtaking views of Chicago and Lake Michigan. Willis Tower's Skydeck attracts more than 1.7 million visitors each year with its inviting hospitality and memorable experiences. In early 2017, Blackstone and EQ Office announced plans for the biggest restorative transformation project in the building's 47-year history. The $500 million renovation project now underway includes the addition of Catalog, a more than 300,000 square-feet curated dining, entertainment and community experience, as well as a 30,000 square-feet outdoor deck and garden, evolving at the base of the tower. The Catalog name is a historical nod to Willis Tower's original developer and owner, Sears Roebuck, and its popular printed catalog, which was a retail disrupter of its age. Catalog offers an effective way to experience great content, products and experiences. New tenants are now opening in Catalog, and this will continue through its completion in 2021. The Tower renovation also includes 150,000 square feet of new tenant amenity spaces. As part of the renovation, the U.S. Green Building Council awarded Willis Tower the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification for energy efficiency upgrades made throughout the Tower. Willis Tower was also recently named one of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat's (CTBUH) 50 Most Influential Tall Buildings of the Last 50 Years and to the Illinois Council of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) Illinois' 200 Great Places list. For more information, visit www.WillisTower.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

