DynoSense Corp. Announces FDA Approval of Its Cloud Based Vital Signs Measurement System

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DynoSense Corp. announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted the company clearance for its patented Vital Signs Measuring System, the world's first most integrated and cloud-based vital signs measuring and recording platform.

Its unique worldwide patented and award-winning design is as simple to use as a digital thermometer yet capable of capturing electrocardiogram (ECG), respiration rate (RR), oral body temperature (TEMP), functional oxygen saturation of arterial hemoglobin (SpO2), optical photoplethysmogram (PPG) for pulse rate (PR), and heart rate (HR). The wireless device communicates with any smart mobile phone operating DynoLife application or third-party customized applications and sends the raw data to the cloud for computation. In contrast to traditional systems, the raw data is analyzed and results computed not in the device but in the cloud by an intelligent analytic (IA) engine with further capability to interpret other metrics including changes in blood pressure (BP), perfusion index (PI), different types of cardiac ailments such as Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), Heart Rate Variability (HRV), and other capabilities for its IA engine that are in various stages of development and testing.

Furthermore, DynoSense has built an advanced world-class intelligent software system to offer patients clinically-based insights that make it easier to maintain optimal health. Its Health Relationship Management Services (HRMS) platform allows members of healthcare specialists team to aggregate and interpret health data and information to create actionable, personalized and timely individualized health care plans. Using the Medical Decision Support Algorithms (MDSA), companies can provide more comprehensive clinical and financial outcomes while creating a unique experience for people with high risk health factors or chronic conditions.

DynoSense HIPAA compliant health cloud (DYNOCLOUD) API, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, restructures data into a personalized and actionable information format to assist the care-experts to identify health conditions of concern and create individualized wellness plans. DYNOSCORE, an innovating new health scoring system, can predict clinical exacerbation days in advance of a critical event. Care providers are given access to a dashboard (DYNOCARE) where they can monitor the individual's periodic measured status from the device, surveys, habits and receive alerts of unusual or troubling changes in a member's routine. Members also have the option to communicate via text and video in our health social environment where they can receive support from care-experts and care-friends.

"I am very proud of our technological accomplishments and proven capabilities to date," said Saeed Azimi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DynoSense Corp. "We are on the path to take advantage of the shift to advanced AI based monitoring systems and Digital Therapeutics methods to improve health and wellness. As a person with my own chronic health condition, I have come to understand the power of receiving informed preventive and self-empowering alerts that are coupled with my clinical care specialists."

With these advances in health technologies, one can induce positive behavior to improve the human health condition. DynoSense is well-positioned to be working with various organizations worldwide to further mature its technology and make them fully commercially ready and available by the first half of 2020. The company has collected over 100,000 data sets from various trials and is extending datasets in collaboration with partners.

"DynoSense has built incredibly strong advanced technologies and capabilities for addressing the large nascent market in the Asia region," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Evvo Labs Pte Ltd. "We are planning for exciting business opportunities and go-to-market strategies with them."

DynoSense's solution has a market size exceeding $50B USD spanning multiple segments including elderly healthcare, chronic care, hospital discharge management, geographically isolated regions, contract research organizations (CROs), and consumer health and wellness.

"A new era of cloud-based health monitoring and analysis systems is upon us," said Lee Winters, MD, professor of medicine and Silicon Valley biotech consultant. "This will radically change the practice of medicine and usher in new ways of caring for patients especially those in outlying and rural locations."

"Each year around 40 million deaths globally are caused by Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). This accounts for approximately 68% of all deaths globally. However, most of these NCDs are preventable with innovative quality care that empowers individuals while connecting them with the right support," said Dr. Peter Yan, Senior Consultant Cardiologist and Physician, MBBS (Singapore), M.Med (Int Med), FAMS (Cardiology), Medical Director and Co-Founder of the Wellness Lifestyle & Health Group (WL&H), a company focused on precision wellness. "WL&H intends to be the leader in improving health and disease-free longevity, that is why we have partnered with DynoSense to provide us with customized solutions based on their technologies."

About DynoSense:

DynoSense is a growing global private company founded in Silicon Valley, USA with a division in Nanjing China that is on a mission to advance health assessment and health management solutions. DynoSense is a technological innovator with the objective to improve and enable personalization, prediction, prevention, and participatory health & wellness through augmenting personalized care with Digital Therapeutics for better management of patients with high-risk health concerns and complex chronic conditions. This sophisticated AI optimized health management solutions, called Health Relationship Management Services (HRMS) is comprised of patented tools such as clinically-validated vital signs measurement, a physiological and behavioral health assessment system coupled with health management and engagement to deliver superior clinical and financial outcomes while creating a better experience for people with chronic conditions. For more information on DynoSense and its products, please visit www.dynosense.com.

