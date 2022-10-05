Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market to Surge at a CAGR of 9.1% by 2032 | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's expert analysts estimate that the dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market is expected to show positive growth, mainly attributed to increased dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa prevalence and the anticipated launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2019–2032).

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU5 (the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 500 million in 2021.

in 2021. As per the estimates, the total dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa diagnosed prevalence in the 7MM was more than 6K in 2021.

in 2021. Globally, leading dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa companies such as Castle Creek Biosciences, Amryth Pharma, Krystal Biotech, Abeona Therapeutics, BridgeBio, Phoenix Tissue Repair, Lenus Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, RegeneRx, Rheacell, ProQR Therapeutics, Aegel Therapeutics, Constant Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology , and others are developing novel dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa drugs that can be available in the dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa drugs that can be available in the dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market in the coming years. The promising dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa therapies in the pipeline include FCX-007, Oleogel-S10, Beremagene Geperpavec, EB-101, PTR-01, RGN-137, INM-755, and others.

and others. The current dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa diagnosis has improved in recent decades, leading to growing awareness, improved management, and better outcomes.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Overview

Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) is one of the most frequent kinds of epidermolysis bullosa. Epidermolysis bullosa generates highly sensitive skin that blisters easily. Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa is caused by alterations (mutations) in the COL7A1 gene and is inherited in an autosomal dominant or autosomal recessive way, depending on the subtype. Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa causes are usually hereditary. The disease's gene may have been passed down from one of the disease's parents (autosomal dominant inheritance).

Based on this, Dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa is divided into Dominant DEB (DDEB-mild form) and Recessive DEB (RDEB- severe and incurable). Blisters, itchy, painful skin, dysphagia, dental issues, and others are the common dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa symptoms.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology Segmentation

As per our analysis, there were more than 6K diagnosed prevalent cases of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in the 7MM in 2021.

Among the EU5 countries, the UK had the highest number of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa prevalent cases in 2021.

The dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB)

Age-specific Cases of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB)

Type-specific Cases of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB)

Severity-specific Cases of Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB)

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment Market

The current dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa treatment comprises contemporary wound care as well as the removal of external factors that induce blistering and impede wound healing. Proper skin care necessitates strict personal hygiene and thorough moisturizing dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa therapy. Blisters that do not cause further damage or infection heal well with regular skincare and hygiene. Today's aqueous disinfectants are very effective and easy to apply. Adhesives and compressive dressings should be avoided since they stimulate the production of new blisters. Silicon-based, slightly adherent wound care dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa therapies have proven to be highly useful, particularly for tough skin areas such as the elbows, shoulders, and trunk.

Moreover, currently, there are no approved therapies for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa treatment. The current dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa treatment just alleviates symptoms; it does not provide a long-term cure. As a result, there is an urgent need for more effective and personalized therapies with improved long-term side effect profiles.

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

FCX-007: Castle Creek Biosciences

Oleogel-S10: Amryth Pharma

Beremagene Geperpavec: Krystal Biotech

EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics

PTR-01: BridgeBio/Phoenix Tissue Repair

RGN-137: Lenus Therapeutics

INM-755: InMed Pharmaceuticals

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Dynamics

The dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market is expected to show positive growth in the coming years. As there is no approved dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa treatment, so developing therapies is a viable option. The extensive clinical dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa pipeline, which includes innovative RoA and MoA medicines, shows promise for the future dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market.

Furthermore, patients' willingness to pay for expensive treatments such as gene therapy, cell-based therapy, and molecular therapy to treat the disease is increasing, which is driving the dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market. Additionally, the widespread dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa prevalence is also a prominent factor bolstering the dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market.

However, certain factors impede the expansion of the dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market. Improving QOL and wound care can be costly, and healthcare insurance may not cover the costs. Furthermore, several countries lack a patient registration system for epidermolysis bullosa. Moreover, despite increasing improvements in gene and cell therapies for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a lack of awareness of the condition may hinder the growth of the DEB care and dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market. Furthermore, gene therapy is costly; also, most countries' healthcare systems, including the United States', are not geared to manage large one-time expenses.

Therefore, the above-mentioned aspects are likely to hamper the growth of the dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa market in the future.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan] Base Year 2021 Market CAGR 9.1 % Market Size in 2021 USD 500 Million Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Companies Castle Creek Biosciences, Amryth Pharma, Krystal Biotech, Abeona Therapeutics, BridgeBio, Phoenix Tissue Repair, Lenus Therapeutics, InMed Pharmaceuticals, RegeneRx, Rheacell, ProQR Therapeutics, Aegel Therapeutics, Constant Therapeutics, TWi Biotechnology, and others Key Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapies FCX-007, Oleogel-S10, Beremagene Geperpavec, EB-101, PTR-01, RGN-137, INM-755, and others

Scope of the Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa current marketed and emerging therapies

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa current marketed and emerging therapies Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Dynamics: Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market drivers and barriers

Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Key Insights 2. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report Introduction 3. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Overview at a Glance 4. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment and Management 7. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Emerging Drugs 10. Seven Major Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Analysis 11. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Outlook 12. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 13. KOL Views 14. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Drivers 15. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Barriers 16. Unmet Needs 17. SWOT Analysis 18. Appendix 19. DelveInsight Capabilities 20. Disclaimer 21. About DelveInsight

