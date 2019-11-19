E. & J. Gallo Winery Continues To Fuel Growth In Luxury With Purchase Of Napa Valley's Pahlmeyer Winery

Captivated by wine and dreaming of creating a "California Mouton," founder Jayson Pahlmeyer was determined to see his vision through. Leaving behind his career in law, he traveled to Northern California (his native soil) where he partnered with the owner of a 55-acre site in south-east Napa Valley. Jayson and his business partner took several trips to elite vineyards in France studying the finest red Bordeaux varieties. Together they worked with the University of Bordeaux to evaluate soil samples from their land in California and in 1981 planted several French cuttings in Napa. In 1986, Pahlmeyer's Proprietary Red was born, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot and Malbec. The 30 th vintage of Pahlmeyer's Proprietary Red was released earlier this year.

"I am thrilled to transition ownership of Pahlmeyer Winery to the Gallo Family," said founder, Jayson Pahlmeyer. "The two companies share similar principles and, with Gallo's long-standing commitment to quality, I am confident they will take Pahlmeyer to even greater heights in the future."

According to Roger Nabedian, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Gallo's Premium Wine Division, "Jayson Pahlmeyer's passion for wine is evident in everything he's done. We are thrilled to continue working with both Jayson and his daughter Cleo as we incorporate the esteemed Pahlmeyer brands into our luxury portfolio." He added, "Pahlmeyer compliments our portfolio nicely, allowing Gallo to continue competing in luxury wine and fueling strategic growth for the company."

"We are happy to have found a buyer who shares my family's vision for Pahlmeyer," said Cleo Pahlmeyer, President of Pahlmeyer Winery. "We are equally dedicated to making world class wines and I am thrilled to begin working with the Gallo team."

The purchase includes both the Pahlmeyer and Jayson by Pahlmeyer wine brands, which range in price from $30 to $350. As part of the agreement, Gallo will lease Waters Ranch, a vineyard in Atlas Peak, and will continue to operate the Jayson tasting room that opened in The Village at Vista Collina Resort in August of 2018. The Wayfarer brand and Wayfarer Vineyard are not part of the sale and will continue to be run by Cleo Pahlmeyer.

Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Pahlmeyer Winery. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About E. & J. Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world's largest family-owned winery with more than 6,500 global employees and is the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 110 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

The Gallo portfolio is comprised of more than 100 unique brands. Premium offerings include Apothic, Carnivor, Chateau Souverain, Columbia Winery, Ecco Domani, Edna Valley Vineyard, J Vineyards & Winery, Louis M. Martini, MacMurray Estate Vineyards, Mirassou, Orin Swift, Talbott Vineyards, and William Hill Estate, along with highly acclaimed imports, such as Alamos, Brancaia, La Marca, Las Rocas, Martín Códax, Whitehaven, and LUX Wines, importers of Allegrini, Argiano, Jermann, Pieropan, Renato Ratti and Tornatore. Gallo Spirits currently offers New Amsterdam Vodka and Gin, High Noon Hard Seltzers, Familia Camarena Tequila, RumHaven Coconut Rum, Lo-Fi Aperitifs, E&J Brandy, Argonaut Brandy, Germain-Robin Brandy, Diplomático Rum, imported Italian spirits including Amaro Montenegro and Select Aperitivo, as well as imported Scotch whiskies from Whyte & Mackay, including The Dalmore, Jura and John Barr.

