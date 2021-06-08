E-Assessment Awards 2021: Prodigy Learning Wins Best Formative Assessment Category

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Irish headquartered global education technology company, Prodigy Learning, is proud to announce it has been named this afternoon as the winner of the e-Assessment Awards 2021 Best Formative Assessment category.

The international e-Assessment Awards seek to showcase globally the very best practice, research and innovation in testing and assessment, where the use of technology has enabled transformation, improved outcomes and enhanced learning and teaching.

Prodigy Learning secured this award with its revolutionary "Coding in Minecraft" computer science credential product. This innovative SaaS product leverages the power of Minecraft and Prodigy Learning's skillify online assessment platform to engage young and diverse learners (ages 7 to 16) to develop and prove their coding skills.

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games in history and promotes creativity, collaboration and problem-solving in an immersive environment. It transcends all platforms and appeals to players regardless of age, demographics, or geography.

Presenting the award at a virtual ceremony this afternoon, Dr. Desmond Bermingham (Chief Executive, ACER UK) commented that the judges found that Prodigy Learning's 'Coding in Minecraft' product "engages students in game-based learning in a very exciting way".

Launched in 2019 in the United States, Coding in Minecraft is transforming computer science assessment in US schools with many large States and Districts adopting the product to provide a standards-aligned computer science curriculum leading to industry-recognised credentials.

Commenting, Andrew Flood, CEO of Prodigy Learning, said:

"We are delighted to get this recognition from the e-Assessment Association for Coding in Minecraft which is realising our vision to democratise computer science instruction in schools across the world. Our team has done incredible work to provide an innovative assessment product that breaks down barriers for students and teachers. It is a privilege for us all to work with educators who are passionate about applying technology in education to assess and improve the learning outcomes of their students."

About Prodigy Learning

Prodigy Learning is an award-winning global EdTech business, providing innovative online platforms that enable learners to develop and prove their skills. The Company was established in 2000 and now has offices in Dublin, Ireland, London, UK, Sydney, Australia and New York, United States.

