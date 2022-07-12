E-Bike Market Global Report 2022-2027: Growing Traffic Congestion in Cities to Drive Demand for E-Bikes

DUBLIN, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Bike Market by Class (Class-I, Class-II, Class-III), Speed (Up to 25km/h, 25-45 km/h), Battery Type (Lithium-ion, Lithium-ion Polymer, Lead Acid), Motor Type, Mode (Pedal Assist, Throttle), Component, Usage, Ownership and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The e-Bike market size is projected to reach USD 80.6 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 49.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2027. With the growth in automotive industry, there has been rise in the air pollution.

To control the emission rate, inclination towards green and clean mobility solutions for daily commute is growing. This is leading to increased demand for e-Bikes globally. Asia Oceania is forecasted to lead the e-Bike market.



e-Bikes assist in optimum utilization of space and helps in faster commute in urban and highly populated areas. Governments of many countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Oceania are working toward supporting the usage of e-Bikes through subsidies and regulatory changes to reduce the stress of traffic congestion which is ultimately helping to decrease the emissions and improving the air quality.

For instance, in Italy, the government offers a subsidy of up to USD 527 in municipalities with a population of over 50,000 inhabitants to purchase new bicycles and e-Bikes. Therefore, such initiatives are attracting the consumers for the use of e-Bikes.



Rising popularity for last mile delivery to spur the adoption of cargo e-Bikes

Due to growing competition, customer satisfaction is majorly focused by delivery companies. To attain the same, companies are opting for faster and last mile delivery solutions. A study by the World Economic Forum estimates that the demand for last-mile delivery is expected to increase by nearly 78% till 2030 across the world.

Due to its sleek design and small size compared to other delivery vehicles, cargo e-Bikes have come up as a solution for the last mile delivery process. In December 2021, Toronto ran a pilot project for cargo e-Bikes and received positive results, with e-Bikes proving nearly 6% faster than the electric vans in city areas.

The government of different countries have also stepped in to support the usage of cargo e-Bikes as it helps to regulate the emissions and also reduce the traffic congestion situations. For example, the French government provides the highest incentive of USD 1,400 for purchasing cargo e-Bikes. Thus, the rising popularity of the last mile delivery would drive the growth of cargo e-Bikes segment.



