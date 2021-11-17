E-bike Market in Benelux to grow by 887,810 Units| Driven by Declining Cost of Li-ion Batteries | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Accell Group NV, Bergamont Fahrrad Vertrieb GmbH, BIZBIKE BVBA, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, QWIC, S CAPE, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Although the declining cost of Li-ion batteries and health and environmental benefits associated with the use of e-bikes will offer immense growth opportunities, lack of adequate infrastructure will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Our e-bike market in Benelux report covers the following areas:

E-bike Market in Benelux 2021-2025 : Segmentation

E-bike Market in Benelux is segmented as below:

Technology

Lithium-ion Battery



Sealed Lead Acid Battery

Geography

The Netherlands



Belgium



Luxembourg

In terms of technology, the market witnessed maximum growth in the lithium-ion battery segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the better performance and efficiency of lithium-ion batteries compared to other battery types. Also, the high energy density and longer cycle times of lithium-ion batteries are contributing to the growth of the segment. By region, the market will register maximum growth in the Netherlands. The country currently holds 92% of the market share in Benelux.

E-bike Market in Benelux 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the e-bike market in Benelux by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

This study identifies the presence of government initiatives and availability of subsidies as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike market in Benelux growth during the next few years.

E-bike Market in Benelux 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the E-bike Market in Benelux, including some of the vendors such as vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the E-bike Market in Benelux are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

E-bike Market in Benelux 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-bike market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-bike market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-bike market in Benelux

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-bike market vendors

E-bike Market In Benelux Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16% Market growth 2021-2025 887,810 units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.42 Regional analysis The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg Performing market contribution The Netherlands at 92% Key consumer countries The Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accell Group NV, Bergamont Fahrrad Vertrieb GmbH, BIZBIKE BVBA, Georg Fritzmeier GmbH and Co. KG, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, QWIC, S CAPE, and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

