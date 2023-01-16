E-book market size to grow by USD 6.93 billion from 2021 to 2026: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global e-book market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.93 billion. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.25%.

Global E-Book Market

Global e-book market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global e-book market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global e-book market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer e-books in the market are Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, McGraw Hill and others.

The global e-book market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by benefits and reader engagement of eBooks, rising adoption of online local language translation modules in eBooks, and proliferation of smart devices and applications.

Vendor landscape

The global eBook market is highly competitive due to the presence of established vendors and emerging startups that offer innovative solutions to consumers willing to subscribe to eBooks for a limited duration at a definite cost. Vendors across the globe are also proliferating different methods of payment, such as the pay-as-you-go and subscription models, to reach out to every segment and the different needs of different consumers. A few eBook companies are also collaborating with schools and educational institutions to establish their presence in the academic segment. This, in turn, is leading to the growth of the market during the forecast period. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global e-book market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (consumer eBook, professional eBook, and educational eBook) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The market share growth of the consumer e-book segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The demand for fiction books is growing due to the evolving reading habits of individuals.

Geography overview

By geography, the global e-book market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global e-book market.

North America will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for the e-book market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the MEA. eBooks provide various advantages such as increased accessibility, lower prices, and increased student engagement through interactive content. All these factors will help the North American e-book market to grow over the forecast period.

Global e-Book market – Market dynamics

Leading Drivers - The benefits and reader engagement of e-books are notably driving the electronic book market growth. As E-books generally offer many attractive features compared to print books, the popularity of e-books has increased significantly. For instance, many e-books offer multiple features like augmented reality, gaming, and several applications that improve reader engagement. By using verbal interactions, readers can enable a read-aloud option with additional sounds and modifications to make stories more interesting.

Key trends - The rising adoption of online local language translation modules in eBooks is the key market trend driving the electronic book market growth. The localization of content and online local language translations are becoming more significant in the worldwide eBook market due to the variety of native languages spoken in different nations. Customers favor purchasing eBooks that are relatable and easy to understand. Furthermore, the publishers are considering the availability of eBooks in various local languages online as an advantage to their business. Thus, the localization of eBooks will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The growing number of privacy breaches is the major challenge impeding the electronic book market growth. The growing surge of copyright infringements has threatened the vendors and publishers operating in the global eBook market. Piracy and illegal file-sharing have also become a threat to the expansion of the worldwide eBook market due to the increasing use of the internet. The growing risk of eBook piracy concerns publishers' interests as well as the financial health of businesses. Thus, it is expected that illegal copying of intellectual content will restrain the growth of the worldwide eBook market throughout the projected period.

What are the key data covered in this E-book market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-book market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the e-book market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the e-book market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-book market vendors

E-Book Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, and Italy Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill

