E-book Market Size Will grow by USD 6.93 bn from 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The benefits and reader engagement of e-books will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the rising adoption of online local language translation modules in e-books is one of the prominent trends anticipated to boost market growth during the next few years. However, the growing number of privacy breaches may impede e-book market growth.

E-book Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Consumer e-book



Professional e-book



Educational e-book

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Platform

Smartphones



Tablets



Others

E-Book Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-book market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

E-Book Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-book market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-book market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-book market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-book market vendors

E-Book Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

