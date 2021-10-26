E-book Market Size Will grow by USD 6.93 bn from 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 26, 2021, 06:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-book market is set to grow by USD 6.93 billion from 2021 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the e-book market will progress at a CAGR of over 7%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The benefits and reader engagement of e-books will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, the rising adoption of online local language translation modules in e-books is one of the prominent trends anticipated to boost market growth during the next few years. However, the growing number of privacy breaches may impede e-book market growth.
E-book Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Product
- Consumer e-book
- Professional e-book
- Educational e-book
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Platform
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Others
E-Book Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the e-book market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
E-Book Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-book market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-book market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-book market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-book market vendors
|
E-Book Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 6.93 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.04
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 45%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
