E-Book Market to grow at a CAGR of 7% by 2025 | Benefits & Reader Engagement of eBooks to Boost Market | 17000+ Technavio Reports

E-Book Market: Benefits and reader engagement of E-Books to drive growth

The benefits and reader engagement of eBooks is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. Books in the digital format have been quite prevalent, with eBooks and e-readers becoming a common phenomenon across the world. However, this has been changing rapidly. eBooks for end-users are gaining popularity, as the latest interactive technologies are being integrated into them. The array of interactive components being integrated into eBooks includes verbal interaction, AR, and gaming. These features, along with the traditional aspects of story plots and illustrations, are making eBooks popular among professionals, children, and others. Thus, the demand for interactive eBooks will continue to rise, which will drive the growth of the global eBook market during the forecast period.

E-Book Market: Rising adoption of online local language translation modules in eBooks a major trend

The rising adoption of online local language translation modules in eBooks is one of the key trends driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. The localization of content and online local language translations in the global eBook market is gaining prominence, as countries across the globe have many native languages. Publishers are considering the online translation of eBooks in various local languages as an added advantage to their businesses. This will not only improve the accessibility and distribution of books to wider target end-user but also help them in cutting costs and improving content mobility. Thus, the localization of eBooks will foster the growth of the market in focus in the long run.

E-Book Market: Growing number of privacy breaches to hamper the market

The growing number of privacy breaches will be a major challenge for the eBooks market. The vendors or publishers present in the global eBook market have been threatened by the growing surge in copyright infringement. With the rising penetration of the Internet, piracy and illegal file-sharing have become a threat to the growth of the global eBook market. Online piracy has resulted in large losses in revenue to many publishing houses. The increasing threat of eBook piracy not only impacts the financial health of companies but also affects the interest of publishers. Thus, the unauthorized duplication of copyrighted content is expected to restrict the growth of the global eBook market during the forecast period.

E-Book Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the e-book market by Product (Consumer eBook, Professional eBook, and Educational eBook), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Market Landscape (Smartphones, Tablets, and Others).

The e-book market share growth by the consumer eBook segment will be significant for revenue generation. Consumer eBooks include adult fiction and other fiction genres, and consumer eBooks are mainly bought by individual end-users. The demand for fiction books is growing due to the evolving reading habits of individuals. In addition, the compelling fictional stories being published have been helping this genre gain popularity among readers.

E-Book Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.04 Performing market contribution North America at 45% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Education Services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Operations

2.2.3 Marketing and sales

2.2.4 Support activities

2.2.5 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Consumer eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Consumer eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Consumer eBook - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Professional eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Professional eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Professional eBook - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Educational eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Educational eBook - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Educational eBook - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7. Segment by Platform Usage

7.1 Smartphones

7.2 Tablets

7.3 Others

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Benefits and reader engagement of eBooks

9.1.2 Rising adoption of online local language translation modules in eBooks

9.1.3 Proliferation of smart devices and applications

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Growing number of privacy breach

9.2.2 Inefficient management of eBook content

9.2.3 Increasing threat from open source content

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Increasing adoption of different formats for publishing eBooks

9.3.2 Growing number of partnerships and product launches

9.3.3 Growing popularity of online education and digital literacy

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 42: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

11.4 Apple Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

11.5 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Overview

Business segments

Key offerings

Segment focus

11.6 Cengage Learning Inc.

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

11.7 Hachette Livre

Overview

Product and service

Key news

Key offerings

11.8 HarperCollins Publishers

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

11.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Overview

Business segments

Key news

Key offerings

Segment focus

11.10 Kensington publishing corp.

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

11.11 Macmillan publishers

Overview

Product and service

Key offerings

11.12 McGraw Hill

Overview

Product and service

Key news

Key offerings

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market Definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology

Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 85: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

