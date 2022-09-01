E-Book Market to Record a YoY Growth Rate of 6.04%, Consumer E-Book to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Book Market by Product (Consumer E-book, Professional E-book, and Educational E-book) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the e-book market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 6.93 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The benefits and reader engagement of e-books are driving the global e-book market growth. The prevalence of books in digital format is high. E-books and e-readers are becoming common across the world. The latest interactive technologies, such as verbal interaction, augmented reality (AR), and gaming, are being integrated into e-books. Thus, the demand for interactive e-books will continue to rise, which will drive the growth of the global e-book market during the forecast period.

Market Challenge: The growing number of privacy breaches is challenging the growth of the market. Vendors or publishers in the global e-book market are threatened by the surge in copyright infringement. Piracy and illegal file-sharing have become a threat to the growth of the global e-book market, with the rapid penetration of the Internet. The increasing threat of e-book piracy impacts the financial health of companies as well as the interest of publishers. Thus, the unauthorized duplication of copyrighted content is expected to hamper the growth of the global e-book market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The e-book market report is segmented by product (consumer e-book, professional e-book, and educational e-book) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The consumer e-book segment will be the largest contributor to the growth of the e-book market. Consumer e-books include fiction genres such as adult fiction. They are primarily purchased by individual end-users. The demand for fiction books is growing due to the evolving reading habits of individuals. These books account for a majority of the revenues generated from the sales of e-books in European countries, such as Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Belgium. E-commerce vendors are playing a significant role in the growth of the market. For instance, BookyWooky, an e-commerce player for children's books in India, offers interactive children's books such as board books, cloth books, and self-reading and self-activity books for children.

North America will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the e-book market in North America.

Some Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

Cengage Learning Inc.

Hachette Livre

HarperCollins Publishers

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Kensington publishing corp.

Macmillan publishers

McGraw Hill

E-Book Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.04 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, China, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Cengage Learning Inc., Hachette Livre, HarperCollins Publishers, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kensington publishing corp., Macmillan publishers, and McGraw Hill Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

