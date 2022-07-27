E-cigarette Market in the UK Recorded 12.20% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Increasing Number of People trying to Quit Smoking is a Major Trend Fueling the Market Growth - Technavio

E-cigarette Market In the UK: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The safety of e-cigarettes compared with other tobacco products, product launches & high availability of e-cigarettes across different distribution formats are the major factors propelling the market growth.

The factors such as the presence of substitute products, health issues due to e-cigarettes & stringent regulations will hamper the market growth.

E-cigarette Market in the UK: Segmentation Analysis

The e-cigarette market in the UK research report extensively covers the e-cigarette market segmented in the UK by product (modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes) and distribution channel (offline and online).

Revenue Generating Segment - The e-cigarette market share growth in the UK by the modular e-cigarettes segment will be significant for revenue generation. These e-cigarettes provide an enhanced vaping experience as they have many options for customization. These allow controlling the amount of vapor, variable voltage, battery strength, and e-liquid juice. The demand for modular e-cigarettes is currently high due to their wide penetration in different markets and is expected to increase during the forecast period with the introduction of new products. The cost-effectiveness of these e-cigarettes is one of the major factors that will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

E-cigarette Market in the UK: Vendor Analysis

The e-cigarette market in the UK is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market.

British American Tobacco Plc

Imperial Brands Plc

Innokin Technology Ltd.

J WELL France Sarl

Japan Tobacco Inc.

JUUL Labs Inc.

Pax Labs Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.

The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the E-cigarette Market in the UK report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

E-cigarette Market in UK Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.20 Regional analysis UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

