E-cigarette Market Size in the UK to Grow by USD 1.20 billion | Safety of E-cigarettes Compared with Other Tobacco Products as Key Driver | Technavio

Jul 01, 2022, 23:35 ET
NEW YORK, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "E-cigarette Market in UK by Product and Distribution Channel- Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market witnessed a YOY growth of 12.20% in 2021 and will experience a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (modular e-cigarettes, rechargeable e-cigarettes, and disposable e-cigarettes) and distribution channel (offline and online).
The e-cigarette market in UK is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product launches and business expansions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd. among others.
The modular e-cigarettes segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. There is a high demand for these cigarettes owing to their wide penetration in different markets, and this demand is expected to increase during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness of e-cigarettes will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
The safety of e-cigarettes compared with other tobacco products is driving the e-cigarette market growth in UK. E-cigarettes deliver nicotine without burning tobacco. Hence, they are considered less toxic and are safer alternatives to conventional cigarettes. Smokers in the UK are switching to e-cigarettes to reduce the aftereffects of smoking. In addition, several players are focusing on reducing the nicotine content in their products.
The presence of substitute products will challenge the e-cigarette market in UK during the forecast period. A few examples of these substitutes include cigarettes, nicotine patches, nicotine snus, nasal sprays, inhalers, chewing tobacco, and lozenges. Many people are attempting to quit smoking by trying other nicotine products. This will increase the demand for alternate nicotine products and, in turn, negatively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.
|
E-cigarette Market Scope in UK
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 1.20 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.20
|
Regional analysis
|
UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Modular e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rechargeable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Disposable e-cigarettes - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Overview
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Innokin Technology Ltd.
- J WELL France Sarl
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- JUUL Labs Inc.
- Pax Labs Inc.
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
