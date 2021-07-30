E-cigarette Market to grow by $ 14.39 Billion during 2021-2025 | Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Technavio
Jul 30, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 14.39 billion is expected in the e-cigarette market during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the e-cigarette market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Nicopure Labs LLC, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing investments by vendors in the global e-cigarette market will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
E-cigarette Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
E-cigarette Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Modular E-cigarette
- Next-generation Products
- Rechargeable E-cigarette
- Disposable E-cigarette
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
E-cigarette Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the e-cigarette market in the tobacco industry include Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., JUUL Labs Inc., Nicopure Labs LLC, NJOY LLC, Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Brands Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- E-cigarette Market size
- E-cigarette Market trends
- E-cigarette Market industry analysis
The e-cigarette market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing availability of e-cigarette across various distribution channels will offer immense growth opportunities. However, stiff competition from other nicotine products will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the e-cigarette market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
E-cigarette Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-cigarette market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-cigarette market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-cigarette market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-cigarette market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Modular e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Next-generation products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rechargeable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Disposable e-cigarette - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Altria Group Inc.
- British American Tobacco Plc
- Imperial Brands Plc
- Japan Tobacco Inc.
- JUUL Labs Inc.
- Nicopure Labs LLC
- NJOY LLC
- Philip Morris International Inc.
- Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd.
- Turning Point Brands Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
