e-Commerce & Online Payment Trends Amid COVID-19 - Present Effect and Future Implications of the Pandemic

This report covers the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on B2C e-Commerce and online payments worldwide. The report focuses on the present effect and future implications and trends. All major global regions were covered in this report, with data availability ranging by region and country.

Online shopper penetration increases during the pandemic



Faced with lockdown regimes and store closures, consumers turn to online and mobile shopping to buy groceries, daily necessities, and other products. A recent survey cited in the report revealed that a double-digit share of online shoppers was buying more digitally due to COVID-19, and some of them adopted the practice for the first time during the outbreak. The share of global retail sales generated via E-Commerce is rising, as a result, projected to reach one-third by 2024.

At the same time, some segments, including travel and airlines, experienced a severe downturn due to COVID-19 in both online and offline channels. Online travel agencies such as Booking Holdings, Expedia Group, and Airbnb saw weekly accommodation bookings plummet by over -90% during April 2020.



Digital and contactless payment methods rise amid the COVID-19 outbreak



The coronavirus outbreak is not only transforming the way consumers shop but also how they pay for their purchases. Contactless payments received an unprecedented boost during the pandemic, seen by consumers as a cleaner way to pay in-store. Consumers are also trying out new payment methods while purchasing from E-commerce websites, and favour those methods that have the strongest protection against fraud losses.

Overall, total payment volumes are expected to decrease in 2020 due to losses in travel and in-store segments, but resume growth in 2021 and benefit from the shift to cashless payments and online shopping.



Report Structure

A global chapter opens the report summarizing the effects of COVID-19 on global B2C E-Commerce, B2B E-Commerce, digital payments, and selected online verticals - travel, airlines, food delivery, fashion, luxury, education, and gaming.

The rest of the report is divided by regions. The regions are presented in the descending order of B2C E-Commerce sales. In each region, regional information is included first, followed by country chapters, where available.

Depending on data availability, the following types of information were included: data concerning the increase or decrease in online sales and orders (total or for selected product categories, such as FMCG); consumer surveys indicating a shift in consumer shopping behavior due to the outbreak of COVID-19 or its consequences such as lockdowns and quarantine regimes; retailer and E-Commerce merchant surveys concerning the impact of the coronavirus on their businesses.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

2.1 B2C E-Commerce

COVID-19 Impact on B2C E-Commerce, May 2020

Breakdown of The Perceived Impact of COVID-19 on Online Shopping, in % of Online Shoppers in Selected Countries, April 2020

Share of Purchased Made Online According to Consumers, in %, by Current and After COVID-19, April 2020

Breakdown of Perceived Changes in Frequency of Buying Products Online That Were Normally Bought In-Store, in % of Internet Users, March 2020 vs. February 2020

vs. Expected Net Increase in Online Purchases in Selected Emerging Markets During the Pandemic, in %, by Selected Product Categories, April 2020

2.2. B2B E-Commerce

COVID-19 Impact on B2B E-Commerce, May 2020

Share of B2B Revenues Driven by E-Commerce According to B2B Companies Selling Online, in %, by Before COVID-19 and During COVID-19, April 2020

2.3. Online Verticals

COVID-19 Impact on Online Travel, March 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Airlines, May 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Online Groceries, Food Delivery & Online Fashion, May 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Online Gaming & Video on Demand, May 2020

COVID-19 Impact on Online Luxury & Online Education, May 2020

Year-on-Year Change in Weekly Short-Term Rentals, by Airbnb, Booking.com and Expedia, Week 1- Week 18 2020

Year-on-Year Change in Weekly E-Commerce Sales of FMCG, By Selected Countries, in %, End of February/ Early March 2020

Digital Games Revenues, in USD billion, March 2019 & March 2020

2.4. Online Payments

COVID-19 Impact on Online & Mobile Payment, May 2020

The Impact of COVID-19 on Payments Revenues, incl. Payments Revenues in 2019, Pre-COVID-19 Forecast, and Payments Revenues Forecast Under The Impact of COVID-19, in USD billion, 2020

Post-COVID-19 Forecast for Digital Commerce & Payments Spending, in USD trillion, 2020f & 2021f Compared to 2019

Share of Respondents Who View Contactless as a Cleaner Way to Pay, in %, April 2020

Payment Methods Most Used When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2020

Payment Methods Used For the First Time When Shopping Online During The Pandemic, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2020

Criteria for Choosing a Payment Method in Online Shopping Which Became More Important Since The Pandemic Outbreak, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries, April 2020

3. Asia-Pacific



4. Europe



5. North America



6. Latin America



7. Middle East & Africa



Companies Mentioned



Adyen N.V.

Airbnb Inc.

Alibaba Group Holdings

Amazon.com Inc.

Booking Holdings

Carrefour S.A.

Expedia Group

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Mastercard Inc.

Stripe Inc.

Walmart Inc.

