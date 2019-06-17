E-Commerce and Warehouse Robotics Veteran Amy Villeneuve Joins Humatics' Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Humatics Corporation ( www.humatics.com ), the pioneer in microlocation navigation technology for industrial automation, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and more, announced that technology industry leader Amy Villeneuve has joined Humatics' Board of Directors. Villeneuve was President and COO of Amazon Robotics (formerly Kiva Systems), a provider of fulfillment center automation using mobile robots and sophisticated control software, and later Vice President of Amazon.

"Amy is an accomplished leader in robotics, with exceptional experience scaling successful businesses in the e-commerce and logistics sectors," said David Mindell, CEO and Founder, Humatics. "We are thrilled to have her join our board; her background and insight will be invaluable as we continue to scale to meet the growing demand of Humatics' revolutionary microlocation technology in global e-commerce, transportation, and logistics settings."



As President and COO of Kiva Systems and Vice President of Amazon, Amy spearheaded the growth of this robotics startup into a profitable venture, ultimately leading to Kiva's acquisition by Amazon for $775M. Amy then led Kiva's successful integration into Amazon, driving the automation of fulfillment centers worldwide, and positioned its rebranding as Amazon Robotics.

Prior to joining Kiva, Villeneuve was EVP at Cross Country Automotive Services (now Agero), a strategy consultant at The Parthenon Group (now Parthenon-EY), and an operations leader running component division factories in the auto industry (GM Delco, Stoneridge). Villeneuve is also a board member of 6 River Systems, Ori Systems, and 4moms; an advisor to REsurity and Catalant; and a startup mentor through MIT's Venture Mentoring. She holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School, an MS from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a BS from Clarkson University.



"It is an honor to join the Humatics team as a board member," said Villeneuve. "I am incredibly impressed by Humatics' team and technology. They have introduced an entirely new category of navigational technology – called microlocation – that is on-track to transform a variety of industries, from warehousing and smart cities to robotics. I look forward to working with them to bring their revolutionary navigation solution to market."

In addition to Villeneuve, Humatics' current board members are: David Mindell, Co-Founder, CEO, President, Humatics; Gary Cohen, Co-Founder and Senior Advisor, Humatics; Chris Cheever, Co-Founder and Partner, Fontinalis Partners; Dan Levine, Managing Partner, Tenfore Holdings; Ray Stata, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, Analog Devices; and Tom Lee, Professor of Electrical Engineering, Stanford University.

About Humatics

Humatics is pioneering microlocation technology that is faster, more precise, and more affordable than any 3D positioning or location tracking technology on the market. Its breakthrough Spatial Intelligence Platform™ is revolutionizing how people and machines locate, navigate, and collaborate in the connected world. With its extensible architecture and application programming interfaces (APIs), the Spatial Intelligence Platform powers a growing ecosystem of new position-based solutions with the promise to transform huge markets, including industrial automation, next-generation construction, autonomous vehicles, and smart cities. Humatics is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts with an engineering center of excellence in Huntsville, Alabama. More information is available at www.humatics.com.

