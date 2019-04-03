E-Commerce in the Global Mattress Industry 2018-2019 - E-Tailers, Brick & Click Companies, Online Mattress Companies, and Mattress Manufacturers Selling Online Via Own Website

DUBLIN, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "E-Commerce in the Mattress Industry: A World Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a detailed overview of the largest retail mattress markets with estimated e-commerce incidence and current size for 2018.

The most important peculiarities of the e-commerce business in the mattress industry, including services provided (delivery and logistic issues, payment methods, return strategies, use of social media, advertising strategies), product features (bed-in-a-box, one-size-fits-all mattresses) are studied in depth.

Over recent years, the sales channels for mattresses are shifting from bricks-and-mortar stores to online sales. It is estimated that the e-commerce channel claims around 10% of word retail mattress sales in 2018.

The increased attention being paid to the sleep segment and the changing purchasing behavior of consumers are not only encouraging retailers to attempt to establish themselves in the online trade, but also attracting new suppliers to the market (online mattress companies, non-furniture specialists retailers, etc).

E-commerce, together with boxed mattresses, is changing the major global mattress markets, resulting in different performances across the world. There are six countries where e-commerce for mattresses exceeded US$ 100 million in 2018. The ratio of e-commerce over total retail mattress sales is higher in the United States. Europe follows with the United Kingdom and Germany showing the highest e-commerce incidences in the area.



Models of E-Commerce Business:



Leading online retailers involved in mattress sales are identified by business model:

E-tailers (pure e-commerce companies)

Brick and Click companies (dealers with physical stores and webstore)

Online mattress companies (start-ups selling online via own web platform or through e-tailers)

Mattress manufacturers selling online via own website

E-commerce Mattress Market by Geographical Area



The report focuses on the Americas (the United States and Canada), Europe (the United Kingdom, Germany, and France) and Asia Pacific (China and India). Retail mattress sales and the incidence of e-commerce for 2018 is estimated for each of the mentioned countries and geographical areas. A sector overview of economic and e-commerce indicators enriches the analysis.



For Europe and the United States and Canada, online mattress sales by leading retailers are estimated. A selection of further retailers involved in mattress sales is included, with estimated e-commerce furniture sales.



For China and India, retailers selling mattress are identified and a list of leading ones with e-commerce furniture sales is reported.



As regards mattress manufacturers selling online, leading players for each mentioned country are provided, together with information about their online activity.



Focus on online mattress companies provides a description of the most important supply features (number of trial nights, years of warranty, the price of twin mattresses) and distribution strategy (presence of physical stores, partnership with brick and mortar retailers) and profiles of leading online mattress companies by country.



Profiles of leading retailers and manufacturers highlighting their e-commerce activity are reported.



Evolution of the e-commerce at a global level

The report also analyses values and performance of the e-commerce at a global level and prospects for the e-commerce and the m-commerce retail sales worldwide.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction



Executive Summary



1. The E-Commerce In The Mattress Market

1.1. Overview of the world mattress market. Consumption and international trade of mattresses

1.2. Mattress market forecasts to 2019

1.3. E-commerce in the mattress market. World mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales in the considered countries

1.4. Models of e-commerce business (E-tailers, Brick-and-Click companies, Non-furniture specialist chains, Online mattress companies and Mattress manufactures selling online via own website)



2. Features Of The Online Mattress Business

2.1. Business evolution and organization (Delivery, Services and return strategies, Bed-in-a-box, One-size-fits-all, Advertising strategies, Social media and Payment methods)



3. The Americas (United States and Canada)

3.1. Sector overview (economic and e-commerce indicators in the considered countries, mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales in the considered countries)

Estimated e-commerce mattress sales for a selection of mattresses online retailers and furniture retailers selling mattress

3.2. E-commerce retailers (pure e-tailers, retailers selling online)

3.3. Online mattress companies (direct-to-consumer)

3.4. Mattress manufacturers selling online



4. Europe (The United Kingdom, Germany and France)

4.1. Sector overview (economic and e-commerce indicators in the considered countries, mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales in the considered countries)

Estimated e-commerce mattress sales for a selection of mattresses online retailers and furniture retailers selling mattress

4.2. E-commerce retailers (pure e-tailers, retailers selling online)

4.3. Online mattress companies (direct-to-consumer)

4.4. Mattress manufacturers selling online



5. Asia (China and India)

5.1. Sector overview (economic and e-commerce indicators in the considered countries, mattress sales and e-commerce mattress sales in the considered countries)

5.2. E-commerce retailers (pure e-tailers, retailers selling online)

5.3. Online mattress companies (direct-to-consumer)

5.4. Mattress manufacturers selling online



6. Global E-Commerce Evolution

6.1. Sector values and performance (telephone, broadband and mobile subscriptions, Internet users, E-commerce and M-commerce retail sales)



7. Annex: Global e-commerce mattress market. Survey results

Companies Mentioned



Amazon

bett1

Casper

Emma Matratze

eve sleep

Hilding Anders

IKEA

JD.com

Kurlon

Mlily

Otto

Pepperfry

Saatva

Serta Simmons

Simba

Simmons

Sleepz

Taobao

Tmall

Tuft&Needle

Wayfair

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lqpgpv/ecommerce_in_the?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

